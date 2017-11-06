Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

 

Are friendships for a reason, a season or for life?.

friendship over 50

I was discussing friendship with my hairdresser the other day. We talking about how you meet people at one stage of your life where you feel very close for a period, and yet the friendship does not survive life changes , where other friendships can  remain strong, even if geography and circumstance keep you apart.

He shared this lovely quote with me, “friendships develop for a reason, for a season, or for life.”

When I look at the friends in my life today, and the friends no longer in my life, I can see how this is so true.

friendship over 50

My ‘lifelong’ friends are a very small group , who I would trust implicitly and cannot envisage them ever not being in my life. Others in my life today perhaps fall into the other two categories, they are people I ‘do’ things with rather than can just be with.

If I look at other friendships who passed through my life at various times, I think those friendships were forged through circumstance or geography – we had great times together and shared experiences , but outside of that life stage or geography there wasn’t enough to keep the friendship going.

Bonds of friendship can be so strong

We all have friends who no matter what the distance, or the time not having seen each other, whenever you connect whether in person ,over the phone or via skype, the time or distance apart just melt way. The bond of friendship is so strong.

I have to admit that some of the friends I met through circumstance, on reflection, I can see why our friendships did not move forward when circumstances changed. Although I can appreciate having those individuals in my life at those times,  I can see that it was the circumstances that brought us together, and that we were never going to be a natural fit when life changed. Although at times the ending of some of those friendships were still difficult or hurtful at the time.  Some ended just because circumstances or geography changed – and so they fizzled out – others because other than circumstance we were a total mismatch.

But whether for a reason. a season or for life, all friendships should be appreciated and celebrated.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Are your knickers holding you back?

Are your knickers holding you back?

Can Acupuncture help Migraine headaches?

Can Acupuncture help Migraine headaches?

Related Posts

  1. Friendship over 50- Friends for Life?
  2. Does friendship change over 50?
  3. Short Friendship Poem For Your Best Friend
  4. My dilemma – is it time to end a friendship? A very personal post.
  5. Jane talks about True Friendship

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar