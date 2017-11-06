Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Are friendships for a reason, a season or for life?.

I was discussing friendship with my hairdresser the other day. We talking about how you meet people at one stage of your life where you feel very close for a period, and yet the friendship does not survive life changes , where other friendships can remain strong, even if geography and circumstance keep you apart.

He shared this lovely quote with me, “friendships develop for a reason, for a season, or for life.”

When I look at the friends in my life today, and the friends no longer in my life, I can see how this is so true.

My ‘lifelong’ friends are a very small group , who I would trust implicitly and cannot envisage them ever not being in my life. Others in my life today perhaps fall into the other two categories, they are people I ‘do’ things with rather than can just be with.

If I look at other friendships who passed through my life at various times, I think those friendships were forged through circumstance or geography – we had great times together and shared experiences , but outside of that life stage or geography there wasn’t enough to keep the friendship going.

Bonds of friendship can be so strong

We all have friends who no matter what the distance, or the time not having seen each other, whenever you connect whether in person ,over the phone or via skype, the time or distance apart just melt way. The bond of friendship is so strong.

I have to admit that some of the friends I met through circumstance, on reflection, I can see why our friendships did not move forward when circumstances changed. Although I can appreciate having those individuals in my life at those times, I can see that it was the circumstances that brought us together, and that we were never going to be a natural fit when life changed. Although at times the ending of some of those friendships were still difficult or hurtful at the time. Some ended just because circumstances or geography changed – and so they fizzled out – others because other than circumstance we were a total mismatch.

But whether for a reason. a season or for life, all friendships should be appreciated and celebrated.