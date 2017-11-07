Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Make positive changes to bring your dreams alive

Article by Ruth Seodi

make positive changes to achieve your dreams

Close your eyes and give yourself a minute to picture your dream life, dream home, dream partner, dream job.  Put all your current life obstacles and restraints aside and just allow yourself the luxury of picturing your dreams.

If you didn’t do it – do it now, the rest of this article can wait.  Enjoy this brief window of escape…

If it helps, my dreams would be to live in the South of France or the Caribbean from October to February where I would write and deliver self – help workshops, I would get involved in the local community and feel welcome.  I would have the perfect partner/relationship where love, admiration honesty and fun were in abundance.  My income would be plenty…I could go on – but I just want to give you a flavour.

Now let me guess what’s going through your mind when you visualise your own dreams… “That’s never going to happen”
“It’s just a dream and won’t come to anything”
“I can’t change my current situation”

Mind chatter and failure preventure

This is just negative ‘mind chatter’ which often kicks in as a ‘failure prevention’ mechanism and keeps you ‘safe’ within your comfort zone and indeed rewards you with exactly what the title of this article states!

If you’re up for some positive change then let’s make a start by simply jotting down your dreams and aspirations – keep them in a safe place that you can refer to as and when.  I like to keep my thoughts and inspirations in a little note book which I keep in my bag.  It’s important to keep your thoughts light rather than heavy and dense.  Avoid considering logistics and ‘what ifs’ – remember this is simply picturing your dreams NOT how you can make them happen.  It’s a different thought process – we are so used to analysing everything at top speed, deducing risk factors and pros and cons, that to consider purely visualising your dreams without dissecting the whys and wherefores seems unnatural.

Think outside the box

The problem is that we don’t really ‘think outside the box’ unless we’re really inspired or kicked into touch somehow.  Instead we stay safe with what we know within our familiar boundaries and comfort zone.  So rather than doing something to create a positive change and face the risk that you might fail, it’s easier to do nothing and avoid that risk of failure.  Or maybe you have tried something in the past and not succeeded which has put you off trying again.  Now read the title of this article again – if you want to create change then it’s time to start doing things differently, even just small changes will set you on the right track, just one step at a time.

So now I’m inviting you to change your thoughts about achieving your dreams and to simply own the concept that they MAY be possible, after all ANYTHING is possible…

Take a look at some of the successes and achievements you have created so far, for example, at school, or university.  At work or in your personal life – rekindle those moments of success and push away any negatives that try to creep in.  Focus on the positives.

You may find yourself inspired to add a bit of shape to the dreams you jotted down – go ahead and make them a bit more real with extra detail.

It’s important to nurture and care for ourselves, many of us have spent so much time and energy looking out for others who are close to us that our personal growth and enrichment gets left behind or forgotten.  Sometimes we find ourselves being made to feel selfish or guilty by one or more people in our close circle, and if this has gone on for a long time it can make a big dent in your confidence and sense of self – worth.

If you read my previous article titled ‘Find Yourself After 50’ you will know that I’m all about raising self – awareness, removing the blinkers and getting more in tune with yourself and I will continue with this theme in the articles that follow.  Until next time, start to bring those dreams alive…

 

Books published: ‘Time to Play a Musical Instrument’ & BE YOURSELF DITCH THE MASKS

Ruth Seodi

Ruth Seodi is a Musician, Author & Life Coach. ‘Try Awareness’ is a life changing series of workshops soon to be launched. To find out more go to www.tryawareness.com

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
Facebook

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Are your knickers holding you back?

Are your knickers holding you back?

Related Posts

  1. 23 Dreams Brits wished they had made a Reality
  2. Is there ever an age to stop following your dreams? Jane’s story….
  3. Are your children following their own dreams or yours?
  4. 7 Tips for Positive Thinking- its never too late!
  5. An inspirational poem to start your day and bring a sense of calm

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar