Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Article and video by Ceri Wheeldon

It is hard to believe that I launched Fab after Fifty 8 years ago, not having a clue about websites, social media, seo, but armed with a passion to take a stand and make a difference. To create a community where like-minded women over 50 could come together to inform, inspire and share and be both fabulous AND visible.

I was so frustrated at the media portrayal of women over 50 being so far removed at the way we see ourselves, and as a headhunter, the way that women over 50 were being discriminated against in the workplace.

Over the 8 years the time I have had to invest in Fab after Fifty has been inconsistent , with various life events and activities taking priority over my computer screen, but my passion for highlighting the power and zest for life of women in our age group has never waned.

I am so appreciate of everyone who has contributed to the site over the years whether by writing articles – or commenting and sharing on social media.

Challenges

Founding the Fab after Fifty website has challenged me personally and placed me outside of my comfort zone in more ways than one. As a complete technophobe I have had to learn to do so much – and it would seem that with more demand for video I am increasingly having to be in front of the camera – hence you will be seeing far more video content going forward – and I hate having my photo taken so a bit of a trial for me – and I have been asked for more style tips – with me wearing the clothes in pictures. I am a very reluctant model so something I am really having to push myself to do.  I put together this quick video to share on Facebook,  chatting about why I set up  Fab after Fifty, just practicing with my remote on the camera!!

As I said. I really appreciate your support over the past 8 years, and really hope we can continue to be fabulous in our 50s …and beyond.  Together we can make the second half of life the best half  🙂

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Nine Steps to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…

Make positive changes to bring your dreams alive

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

