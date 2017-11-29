Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Jersey dresses can be so flattering for women of any age – but particularly for women over 50 – I have lost track of the number of jersey dresses in my own wardrobe.

I thought it would be good to chat to somebody who designs jersey dresses to ask her what we should be looking for when buying a jersey dress in terms of style, fit and quality. So I asked Tina Malhame of NoLoGo Chic to share just how she goes about designing jersey dresses women in our age group. I really enjoyed my time with her – I hope you enjoy the resulting videos!

The first video Tina talks about why jersey dresses are so flattering for women over 50 , how to look for top quality jersey, from what percentage of elastane is best in terms of longevity of the dress to the direction of the print in determining the quality. We talk about winter jersey, summer jersey – jersey dresses for all seasons.

In the second video Tina takes us through the design process, from sketches to the finished jersey dress.



In the third video Tina shares her tips for choosing the best jersey dress to suit you. Tina includes a great tip on making sure the dress you choose has the right sleeves to best fit and flatter bingo wings!



I hope you enjoyed Tina’s information and tips. I interviewed Tina as part of our ‘Fab Women’ series where we showcase inspirational women over 50 , or you can check out her website , NoLoGo chic here.