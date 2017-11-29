Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How to choose the perfect jersey dress

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Jersey dresses can be so flattering for women of any age – but particularly for women over 50 – I  have lost track of the number of jersey dresses in my own wardrobe.

I thought it would be good to chat to somebody who designs jersey dresses to ask her what we should be looking for when buying a jersey dress in terms of style, fit and quality. So I asked Tina Malhame of NoLoGo Chic  to share just how she goes about designing jersey dresses women in our age group. I really enjoyed my time with her – I hope you enjoy the resulting videos!

The first video Tina talks about why jersey dresses are so flattering for women over 50 ,  how to look for top quality jersey, from what percentage of elastane  is best  in terms of longevity of the dress to the direction of the print in determining the quality. We talk about winter jersey, summer jersey –  jersey dresses for all seasons.

 

In the second video  Tina takes us through the design process, from sketches to the finished jersey dress.

In the third video Tina shares her tips for choosing the best jersey dress to suit you. Tina includes a great tip on making sure the dress you choose has the right sleeves  to best fit and flatter bingo wings!

I hope you enjoyed Tina’s information and tips.  I interviewed Tina as part of our ‘Fab Women’ series where we showcase inspirational women over 50 , or you can check out her website , NoLoGo chic here.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Nine Steps to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Nine Steps to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…

Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…

Make positive changes to bring your dreams alive

Make positive changes to bring your dreams alive

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Friendship over 50: for a reason, a season or for life?

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Related Posts

  1. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge: Day 1: Isabella Oliver Pink Rose Jersey Drape Dress
  2. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 5 – Elegant in jersey
  3. Dress 24 – nautical but nice
  4. Summer dressing – NoLoGo style – with a reluctant model!
  5. How to style a little black dress: wear mesh sleeves UNDER your dress (video)

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar