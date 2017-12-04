Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review: Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution.

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

One of the first product reviews I did for Fab after Fifty was from the Time Bomb range, and I do like to try out the new additions to the range.

ABC Vitamin solution  is the latest product to be launched in the Time Bomb range. Our skin loses its ability to absorb vitamins as we age. Time Bomb ABC helps to address that.

Applied at night, it delivers a mega dose of vitamins to help boost ageing skin.

It is extremely light and is quickly absorbed . Skin instantly feels smoother and tighter. A little goes a long way. Once it has been absorbed you apply your regular night cream.

I think this a very effective serum to use at night and compares well to more expensive products I have used, and so is a great addition to the Time Bomb range.

The active ingredients are:

Vitamin A (retinol)  – to speed turnover and reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Vitamins B3 and B12 to boost cells and improve tone and circulation

Vitamin C to brighten complexion and improve uneven skin tone

Bakuchioi – a Japanese herb that mimics retinoid, but is less harsh

Squalane – provides biocompatable moisture that goes deep and renews skin suppleness and glow.

Hyaluronic acid – a natural moisture magnet to plump and firm skin texture

 

A definite winner.

 

Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution  costs £48 .

As always with Time Bomb – look out for special offers. At the time writing it is scheduled to be included an a QVC Christmas Collection  offer on Dec 9th where products to the value of £194 are on offer for £47.96 ( full details of the offer here) -so quite a bargain if you want to try the range.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

What are the worst gifts you can give a woman over 50?

What are the worst gifts you can give a woman over 50?

Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

How to choose the perfect jersey dress

How to choose the perfect jersey dress

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Nine Steps to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Nine Steps to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…

Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…

Related Posts

  1. Product Review: Lulu’s Time Bomb Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel
  2. Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th
  3. Review of Lulu’ s Time Bomb Complexion Cocktail with a shot of B12
  4. Product Review: Lulu’sTime Bomb Chlorophyll Cocktail for Stressed Skin
  5. Product review: Lulu’s Time Bomb Blast to the Past Dermabrasion, Surface to Surface Smoother.

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar