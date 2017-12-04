Article by Ceri Wheeldon

One of the first product reviews I did for Fab after Fifty was from the Time Bomb range, and I do like to try out the new additions to the range.

ABC Vitamin solution is the latest product to be launched in the Time Bomb range. Our skin loses its ability to absorb vitamins as we age. Time Bomb ABC helps to address that.

Applied at night, it delivers a mega dose of vitamins to help boost ageing skin.

It is extremely light and is quickly absorbed . Skin instantly feels smoother and tighter. A little goes a long way. Once it has been absorbed you apply your regular night cream.

I think this a very effective serum to use at night and compares well to more expensive products I have used, and so is a great addition to the Time Bomb range.

The active ingredients are:

Vitamin A (retinol) – to speed turnover and reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Vitamins B3 and B12 to boost cells and improve tone and circulation

Vitamin C to brighten complexion and improve uneven skin tone

Bakuchioi – a Japanese herb that mimics retinoid, but is less harsh

Squalane – provides biocompatable moisture that goes deep and renews skin suppleness and glow.

Hyaluronic acid – a natural moisture magnet to plump and firm skin texture

A definite winner.

Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution costs £48 .

As always with Time Bomb – look out for special offers. At the time writing it is scheduled to be included an a QVC Christmas Collection offer on Dec 9th where products to the value of £194 are on offer for £47.96 ( full details of the offer here) -so quite a bargain if you want to try the range.