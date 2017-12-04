Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Timb Bomb QVC Christmas Collection special offer

Time Bomb was one of the first skincare ranges I reviewed on Fab after Fifty – and it has continues to be a personal favourite.

The Time Bomb Troubleshooter neck and jaw cream is still viewed as the one to beat by my reviewer   who tries all the neck creams – she buys this one for herself and prefers to all the others she has tried over the past few years. I have always been a fan of the Take Off Time cleanser. Both are included in their special Christmas Collection.

I have mentioned previously  that a great way to try new ranges is to look out for offers or gift collections.  If you are looking for a fabulous Christmas gift, or just looking for an opportunity to try out the range, Time Bomb are offering their Christmas Collection at a  75% discount on  QVC on 9th December.

 

Time Bomb Christmas Collection£47.96 (retail value £194)

  • NEW ABC Solution 30ml
  • Supersize Glory Days 4-in-1 Daily Moisturiser 100ml
  • Troubleshooter Neck, Jaw and Décolleté 45ml
  • Take Off Time Cleanse + Buff  125ml
  • Supersize Hand to Hand Combat Hand Cream 150ml
  • Silver cosmetics bag

 

The Trouble Shooter Neck , Jaw and Chest firming cream is described as a flak jacket in a cream, and normally costs £36 on its own.  The cleanser is £16.

The ABC Vitamin Solution is new to the range and is designed to boost mature skin ( see my full ABC Vitamin Solution review ) and would normally cost £48.

Overall this a great way to try some favourites from the Time Bomb Range….look out  for the QVC offer on Dec 9th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

