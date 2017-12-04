Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Time Bomb was one of the first skincare ranges I reviewed on Fab after Fifty – and it has continues to be a personal favourite.

The Time Bomb Troubleshooter neck and jaw cream is still viewed as the one to beat by my reviewer who tries all the neck creams – she buys this one for herself and prefers to all the others she has tried over the past few years. I have always been a fan of the Take Off Time cleanser. Both are included in their special Christmas Collection.

I have mentioned previously that a great way to try new ranges is to look out for offers or gift collections. If you are looking for a fabulous Christmas gift, or just looking for an opportunity to try out the range, Time Bomb are offering their Christmas Collection at a 75% discount on QVC on 9th December.

Time Bomb Christmas Collection – £47.96 (retail value £194)

NEW ABC Solution 30ml

Supersize Glory Days 4-in-1 Daily Moisturiser 100ml

Troubleshooter Neck, Jaw and Décolleté 45ml

Take Off Time Cleanse + Buff 125ml

Supersize Hand to Hand Combat Hand Cream 150ml

Silver cosmetics bag

The Trouble Shooter Neck , Jaw and Chest firming cream is described as a flak jacket in a cream, and normally costs £36 on its own. The cleanser is £16.

The ABC Vitamin Solution is new to the range and is designed to boost mature skin ( see my full ABC Vitamin Solution review ) and would normally cost £48.

Overall this a great way to try some favourites from the Time Bomb Range….look out for the QVC offer on Dec 9th.