What are the worst gifts you can give a woman over 50?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Worst gifts for women over 50 image

What are the best and worst Christmas presents to but a woman over 50?

I was invited to participate in a BBC  radio programme where the topic was what  Christmas presents to buy  for women over 50. I decided to post the question about what people thought of as best and worst presents on social media ahead of going onto the programme – let’s just say that a pattern emerged – and it became apparent as to why some of the gift givers are now exes!!

Most of those gifts on the ‘worst’ list seemed to be related to domestic chores  –  it seems that in some relationships the role of women is well defined!

So what items made the ‘worst’ gifts list?

The ‘misses’:

  • A mop and  bucket
  • A pedal bin
  • Carpet sweeper
  • Set of overalls to wear while doing housework
  • A duster with an extendable handle
  • A car de- icer set
  • Ceramic hob and oven cleaner
  • Rotary clothes line
  • Toilet seat (with a bow!)
  • A set of spanners

And what made the best gifts for women over 50?

The following made the hit list

  • A collage of photos from trips taken together
  • A special fountain pen
  • A day at an event the who family could enjoy together
  • Jewellery
  • Travel books
  • Time together as a family
  • Vouchers for pampering session

 

Needless to say the givers on the ‘misses’  list were all men. Perhaps they really are from Mars! many of the worst gifts were given by partners who are now firmly in the ‘ex’ category. Other recipients were more forgiving – although they did say that partners did not make the same mistake again !

Overall people wanted gifts that some thought had gone into- and it was not a question of how much money had been spent.

What  would you add to your own hits and misses list?

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

