Article by Ceri Wheeldon

What are the best and worst Christmas presents to but a woman over 50?

I was invited to participate in a BBC radio programme where the topic was what Christmas presents to buy for women over 50. I decided to post the question about what people thought of as best and worst presents on social media ahead of going onto the programme – let’s just say that a pattern emerged – and it became apparent as to why some of the gift givers are now exes!!

Most of those gifts on the ‘worst’ list seemed to be related to domestic chores – it seems that in some relationships the role of women is well defined!

So what items made the ‘worst’ gifts list?

The ‘misses’:

A mop and bucket

A pedal bin

Carpet sweeper

Set of overalls to wear while doing housework

A duster with an extendable handle

A car de- icer set

Ceramic hob and oven cleaner

Rotary clothes line

Toilet seat (with a bow!)

A set of spanners

And what made the best gifts for women over 50?

The following made the hit list

A collage of photos from trips taken together

A special fountain pen

A day at an event the who family could enjoy together

Jewellery

Travel books

Time together as a family

Vouchers for pampering session

Needless to say the givers on the ‘misses’ list were all men. Perhaps they really are from Mars! many of the worst gifts were given by partners who are now firmly in the ‘ex’ category. Other recipients were more forgiving – although they did say that partners did not make the same mistake again !

Overall people wanted gifts that some thought had gone into- and it was not a question of how much money had been spent.

What would you add to your own hits and misses list?