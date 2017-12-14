over 50 style tartan trousers

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Do you find you pretty well keep buying effectively the same outfit over and over again? I know I do. I was recently snapped wearing a pair of tartan trousers – and have had so many people asking about them since the photo was posted on Instagram – in fact to show the boots – which were a bargain from Zara (£29.99) . These trousers are so unlike anything I normally wear – but for some reason I was just drawn to them.

They are tartan denim from French Connection. I loved the fact that they are 2 different types of denim – the front of the jeans are different to the back. A little bit quirky! I teamed them on that particular day with a black tunic sweater and faux fur gilet. I wear them with a variety of black tops – and also with a scarlet sweater – although I wear black boots when I wear them with a red top. They also look fab with a crisp white shirt.

They are fun to wear – and comfortable as there is a slight stretch in the denim. They make a change from my normal black or animal print jeans.

I have had so many compliments when wearing them – I’m pleased I stepped outside of my own style comfort zone and bought them. Life is too short to get stuck in a style rut!!

Available from House of Fraser £75

More sizes available on amazon