over 50 style tartan trousers

Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Stepping out of my style comfort zone: Tartan trousers

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

over 50 style tartan image

Do you find you pretty well keep buying effectively the same outfit  over and over again? I know I do.  I was recently snapped wearing a pair of tartan trousers – and have had so many people asking about them since the photo was posted on Instagram – in fact to show the boots – which were a bargain from Zara (£29.99) . These trousers are so unlike anything I normally wear – but for some reason I was just drawn to them.

They are tartan denim from French Connection. I loved the fact that they are 2 different types of denim – the front of the jeans are different to the back.  A little bit quirky! I teamed them on that particular day with a black tunic sweater and faux fur gilet. I  wear them with a variety of black tops – and also with a scarlet sweater – although I wear black boots when I wear  them with a red top. They also look fab with a crisp white shirt.

over 50 style tartan trousers

They are fun to wear –  and comfortable as there is a slight stretch in the denim. They make a change from my normal black or animal print jeans.

I have had so many compliments when wearing them – I’m pleased I stepped outside of my own style comfort zone and bought them. Life is too short to get stuck in a style rut!!

 

Available from House of Fraser £75

More sizes available on amazon

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Dating over Christmas: Save your Dating Adventures for the New Year

Dating over Christmas: Save your Dating Adventures for the New Year

What are the worst gifts you can give a woman over 50?

What are the worst gifts you can give a woman over 50?

Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th

Review: Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution.

Review: Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution.

How to choose the perfect jersey dress

How to choose the perfect jersey dress

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Tips for staying in touch with friends and family overseas

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Are Baby Boomers to Blame for the Crisis in the Housing Market?

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Why I set up Fab after Fifty: a quick video

Related Posts

  1. Dresses with Sleeves for Autumn/Winter Dress 2
  2. French Style over 50: The Functional Wardrobe – Part One
  3. Has Gillian McKeith moved one step too far out of her comfort zone?
  4. Fashion tips video : Think of your little black dress differently – wear trousers underneath
  5. Style over 50: Fabulous separates for the party season

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar