Article by Juliet Young

Sleep has been avoiding me since I turned fifty. Not totally avoiding me, because it comes along and hits me with a big, steel hammer on the head just as I’m reading the fifth line of my nightly chapter which, as you can imagine, takes months to read. It then leaves me there, sitting with book in hand, head drooping, mouth attractively open, until something, in man or cat form, shakes me and tells me to lie down. For God’s sake, woman, the cat usually adds.

So I obey and Sleep then carries on quietly doing what it has to do. Maybe playing solitaire or knitting or doing a bit of embroidery. In any case it kindly lets me get a couple of hours’ rest until around three am when it decides it’s fed up playing solitaire, or knitting or whatever it’s been up to, and demands to be let out. It bangs on my eyelids and screams at the top of its voice. So I obey again, unwillingly this time. And Sleep skips off to someone else’s home.

Trying to get it back is the problem. Once it’s gone it takes a long time to return. Much, much longer than in my thirties or forties.

Tricks for sleeping

But recently I have found some tricks to entice it back.

I now keep my little blue tube of homeopathic anti-annoyance-pre-menstruation pills beside the bed. I’ll be buying these pills until the menopause appears. For some reason they also seem to help me lure Sleep home. Of course some will say that homeopathy is more of a placebo than anything else, but that’s fine by me. If the placebo works then I’ll use it. The only down side to this solution is that the noise of me twisting the tube and shaking out the five miniature white balls tends to wake up Hubby, who will then in turn keep me awake with his plaintive snorting and sighing.

So a second solution is to tempt Sleep even before I go to bed by drinking one of the many not-so-tasty evening French herbal teas made just for this reason. They do seem to work and manage to restrain Sleep from escaping by handcuffing it and taping up its big loud mouth. But there is of course an obvious drawback to this ’tisane’ solution. Poor little Bladder wakes me at three am, even if Sleep would have been quite happy to stay much longer.

More old-fashioned tricks don’t do it for me either. Counting sheep is a hugely hopeless effort of concentration. They all come rushing at me so fast, bumping and bashing into each other to get out of their pen, that I can’t even distinguish one from the other, let alone count how many there are in the damn field.

A natural solution

So I have decided to resort to a childish pleasure. A hide and seek method which seems to be the most natural, most effective and least disturbing Sleep-charmer of all. I snuggle down into our fat feathered quilt, close my eyes, let my breathing relax, and start counting silently. Not counting anything in particular, just counting. But in true schoolgirl style, and to make each number exactly one second long, I add a ‘Mississippi’ behind it. This deliciously onomatopoeic word seems to add an edge of calmness to the whole affair. If it weren’t there I would be falling over myself, rapidly spitting out the numbers and reaching a million in a few seconds. Adding the extra word takes away the rush, slows down my breathing and very, very strangely seems to bring Sleep back faster than any of my other tricks. So far I have never gone beyond one hundred and eighty-nine. On some nights I barely reach seventy-four before the big, steel hammer comes down on my head once more.

This one is Hubby’s favourite, Bladder’s favourite, and of course it has the added bonus of being absolutely free, both chemically and money-wise.

Why don’t you try it? Or if you have any other over-fifties sleepless night tricks up your sleeve please let me know.

For more insights into what makes me feel young and happy take a look at my blog below and feel free to follow me.

Juliet Young is the author of the blog – omgimfifty which she decided to create on turning fifty last year. She describes it as a self-indulgent observation of moments which make her laugh or moments which make her cry at this new stage of life.

Originally from Glasgow, Scotland she now lives in France with her husband and two daughters. She works in an English language school when she is not writing. Her next plan is to start working on a full-length comical book about being married.

