Investment dressing over 50: What to buy in the sales

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

sales shopping for women over 50

When it comes to shopping in the sales I tend to look for quality investment pieces that will stand the test of time.  Set your budget – and your priority list and look for the investment items that your will wear again and again. and that will deliver the best quality with the biggest savings. Think cost per wear. You can always spend on the more fashion/fun pieces once you have the basics.

Here are some of my picks – all available on the high street/online.

A classic trench coat never goes out of fashion.

Hobbs trench coat £299 to £199

50plus style trench coat in sale

Click here for details

 

This is in my all time favourite colour. A statement piece – yet timeless

Ted Baker Coat £320 to £230

50plus style statement coat in sale

Click here for details

 

 

 

This jacket is a classic and can be worn in so many ways – over a dress for the office or with a pair of jeans.

L K Bennett jacket  reduced from £225 to £90.

versatile jacket 50plus style

Click here for details

 

Classic black trousers , well cut in a good quality fabric are always a good buy.  I  have found 2 airs – one wide legged for evening, and one slim legged for every day.

Wide leg evening trousers £90 to £44

50plus style wide legged trousers

Click for details

 

Damsel in a dress slim trousers £99 to £59

style over 50 skinny black trousers image
Click for details

 

I practically live in black skinny jeans tucked into boots  in winter – I love these from Mint Velver

Black skinny jeans reduced from £69 to £39

style over 50 black skinny jeans image

Click for details

 

Shirts and blouses in good quality natural fabrics are always wearable.  I love to wear silk – this one if fab for day or evening.

Ralph Lauren silk blouse £169 to £99

silk ralph lauren shirt image

Click here for details

 

I always buy my boots in the sale.   My best buys for knee length and ankle boots are from Moda in Pelle.

Boots from Moda in Pelle £179 to £99.95

50 plus style boots in the sale image

Click here for details

 

Ankle boots reduced from £129.95 to £79.95

over 50 style ankle boots image

Click here for details

 

 

 

As I said earlier – I look for classic, wearable investment pieces in the sales – and top up my wardrobe throughout the year with the more colourful, edgier pieces. Happy sales shopping 🙂

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

