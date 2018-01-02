Article by Ceri Wheeldon

When it comes to shopping in the sales I tend to look for quality investment pieces that will stand the test of time. Set your budget – and your priority list and look for the investment items that your will wear again and again. and that will deliver the best quality with the biggest savings. Think cost per wear. You can always spend on the more fashion/fun pieces once you have the basics.

Here are some of my picks – all available on the high street/online.

A classic trench coat never goes out of fashion.

Hobbs trench coat £299 to £199

Click here for details

This is in my all time favourite colour. A statement piece – yet timeless

Ted Baker Coat £320 to £230

Click here for details

This jacket is a classic and can be worn in so many ways – over a dress for the office or with a pair of jeans.

L K Bennett jacket reduced from £225 to £90.

Click here for details

Classic black trousers , well cut in a good quality fabric are always a good buy. I have found 2 airs – one wide legged for evening, and one slim legged for every day.

Wide leg evening trousers £90 to £44

Click for details

Damsel in a dress slim trousers £99 to £59



Click for details

I practically live in black skinny jeans tucked into boots in winter – I love these from Mint Velver

Black skinny jeans reduced from £69 to £39

Click for details

Shirts and blouses in good quality natural fabrics are always wearable. I love to wear silk – this one if fab for day or evening.

Ralph Lauren silk blouse £169 to £99

Click here for details

I always buy my boots in the sale. My best buys for knee length and ankle boots are from Moda in Pelle.

Boots from Moda in Pelle £179 to £99.95

Click here for details

Ankle boots reduced from £129.95 to £79.95

Click here for details

As I said earlier – I look for classic, wearable investment pieces in the sales – and top up my wardrobe throughout the year with the more colourful, edgier pieces. Happy sales shopping 🙂