Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

When did you start to write?

I began dabbling with words in my early forties but was first published when I was over sixty, and my muse is still going strong J.

What have been the challenges for you?

The biggest challenges are learning how to market and promote. Writers usually just want to write not figure out statistics or algorithms on social sites, and I’m no different than the rest .

What did you do prior to this?

Prior to becoming an author, I was a stay at home mother and wife of a military officer. Once my husband retired from the service, we went into full time ministry, moved to Great Britain and served military families who lived throughout Europe. It was a fun and extremely fulfilling career.

When was your first book published?

My first book was published in 2016 and is called Bethel Manor. The sequel is Bethel Manor Reborn.

What is the title of your latest book?

My latest book is Winter Writerland and was a Christmas novella. However, Dying to Eat at the Pub, a cosy mystery is about a retired American couple with quite humorous escapades. I thoroughly enjoyed writing the story as I could relate to this maturer couple and their marital shenanigans.

What was the inspiration behind this book?

Dying to Eat at the Pub is based on a retired American couple, Jim and Dotty Weathervane. Jim served in the U.S. military and he and Dotty determine that a small village in Great Britain is just the ticket for peace and quiet after so many years of moving and disruption in their lives.

What can you share with us about the plot – without spoiling the ending!

Jim Weathervane wants nothing more than to work out in his garden. However, his wife Dotty is quite gregarious and is nowhere near ready to retire in a recliner. She’s got plenty of spunk and finds herself constantly in trouble. When a murder happens in the village, Dotty is ready, willing and able to help discover the criminals especially when she and Jim become suspects.

Who are the key characters – and how do you hope readers over 50 will relate to them?

Again, Jim and Dotty are over fifty and their lives and marriage attest to times of challenges and deep love. However, this latest meddling on Dotty’s part pushes Jim to the limit and they are tested like never before.

What do like the most about the character/s you have created?

These characters are totally opposite from each other in their personalities. Jim Weathervane is quiet and unassuming. Dotty is sociable and loves bright colours, large handbags and Paul Simon. She can be found humming Simon’s tunes no matter where she is. Jim, on the other hand, likes his fish and chips at a good pub and reading the local news.

Are there any key issues you wanted to draw attention to?

Cosy mysteries are a light-hearted way to enjoy a murder without all the gore and detail of a full-blown crime novel. The cultural disparities between this American couple and their British neighbours cause misunderstandings that can be quite witty.

What do want readers to take away having the read the book?

I do hope the readers will enjoy the characters, settings and the intended humour.

What’s next for you – will there be a sequel with the same characters?

Yes, Dying to Harvest the Corpse is the sequel and it is my intent to release this early 2018.

What 3 tips would you offer women looking to write their first book?

Don’t give up. Don’t give up. Never, ever give up.

