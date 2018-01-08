Welcome to Fab after Fifty



Giveaway: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Make-Up

Giveaway L'Oreal Age Perfect Make-Up

 

This is such a treat!! I loved reviewing this new Age Perfect  makeup range from L’Oreal Paris – it is fabulous. You can see my full review separately, but in the meantime L’Oreal have offered to give the same set to one Fab after Fifty reader.

In really is super. In the set there are:

 

10 foundations

12 lipsticks

6 lip pencils

2 mascaras

2 brow pencils

2 blushers

In total it has a value of approximately £300

Great timing if you want to experiment with your makeup  for a new look to celebrate the new year.

You can enter to win the L’Oreal Age Perfect MakeUp set by filling in your details below.

Closing date is Monday  January 22nd.

Entrants must be over 18 and UK resident.

The winner will be chosen automatically at random, and the winner will receive the set directly from L’Oreal.

Good luck!! It is a fabulous prize.

In case you are not lucky, or want to buy some of the range for yourself, it is currently available from Boots.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

The giveaway is sponsored by L’Oreal Paris

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

