Giveaway: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Make-Up

This is such a treat!! I loved reviewing this new Age Perfect makeup range from L’Oreal Paris – it is fabulous. You can see my full review separately, but in the meantime L’Oreal have offered to give the same set to one Fab after Fifty reader.
In really is super. In the set there are:
10 foundations
12 lipsticks
6 lip pencils
2 mascaras
2 brow pencils
2 blushers
In total it has a value of approximately £300
Great timing if you want to experiment with your makeup for a new look to celebrate the new year.
You can enter to win the L’Oreal Age Perfect MakeUp set by filling in your details below.
Closing date is Monday January 22nd.
Entrants must be over 18 and UK resident.
The winner will be chosen automatically at random, and the winner will receive the set directly from L’Oreal.
Good luck!! It is a fabulous prize.
In case you are not lucky, or want to buy some of the range for yourself, it is currently available from Boots.
The giveaway is sponsored by L’Oreal Paris
