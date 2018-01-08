Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I am so pleased to see big brands finally recognising our needs, as women over 50 and our spending power) and tailor products to reflect this stage of our lives.

I was delighted to be asked to review L’Oreal’s Age Perfect makeup range – developed with the needs of mature skin in mind – products that don’t just improve how we look, but also improve the quality of our skin , lips and lashes over time.

With Julianne Moore as the face of the range – it’s good to see that they are embracing and celebrating women over 50.

Normally when I am sent products to review by companies I have a few samples from the range pop through the letterbox in a jiffy bag. It was a bit like Christmas when a rather large and beautifully presented box arrived, split into three sections, and containing most of the products from the range.

I have prepared a video review – and I just happened to be spending the day with a makeup artist Rosie Scott ( watch out for more makeup tips ) and so we also put together a quick video of Rosie applying the makeup on me to get a ‘pro’s thoughts on the range.

Anti-Aging Radiant Foundation

This is an incredibly lightweight foundation that provides good coverage, yet does not dry out or settle into lines or creases. We certainly don’t want our lines emphasised! It blurs the lines and leaves skin looking radiant. As we get older we need to make sure that we don’t use a foundation that is too heavy, or looks dull on the skin which can be dreadfully ageing , and yet we also don’t want a foundation that is so sheer that we have inadequate coverage to even out our skin tone – this one strikes the right balance. Also, there are 13 shades to choose from. 3 of the shades are only available online at the moment, but the other 10 are available from Boots stores. When makeup artist Rosie Scott had a little play with the range with me, the foundation and concealer were her favourite products in the range.

Age Perfect Radiant Concealer

This is both an illuminator and concealer, so great to have 2 products in one! It is a really light consistency- and provides good coverage for the under eye area to brighten the under eye area and cover dark circles – but, like the foundation, does not settle into the lines. The applicator is designed to be gentle – so as to avoid any tugging on the skin . Available in 3 shades – I used the light.

Age Perfect Satin Glow Illuminating Blusher

.

One of the things I am always wary of with powder blushers is how they can have a drying effect on the skin , which is why I tend to use a cream blusher. However – this powder blusher is ultra fine, and does not cake or dry , and contains soft pearl pigments and gave a natural flush of colour. Having tried this one I could definitely be persuaded to switch from my usual cream blusher.

The blusher comes in 4 shades . I used the Rosewood shade.

Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara

Dont you just hate how our eyelashes get coarser and thinner as we get older? This mascara conditions as well as adding volume and colour. I only needed one coat to create a good effect. The mascara contains pro-keratin and filoxane and over time will help strengthen the lashes resulting less breakage. As I have only been using for a few days it is a bit difficult to comment on this – watch out for an update!

Age Perfect Brow Magnifier

Brows really do frame our faces, adding definition, so it is frustrating that they get thinner as we reach our 50s and beyond. We want to add that definition back without looking like Graucho Marx. Not a good look! The Age Perfect Magnifier comes in 2 subtle shades to create a natural looking brow, with a soft pencil (which gain does not tug) at one end, and a brush at the other. I did ask Rosie, the makeup artist if we could use a suitable shade of eye shadow on our brows rather than have a separate brow product, but as she explained, the formulation is different, and the eye shadow was unlikely to stay in place all day – so a specific brow pencil was definitely the way to go.

My favourite products in the range were the lipliner and lipstick

Age Perfect Anti-Feathering Lipliner

Again this comes with a soft tip to avoid tugging, and is designed to avid lipstick feathering or smudging – available in 6 shades to compliment the lipsticks – which are my hero products in the range.

Age Perfect Rouge Lumiere Lipstick

I loved the lipstick. My lips have a tendency to get dry, especially at this time of year working from home with the central heating on. I haven’t seen a lipstick quite like this one before. The colour is on the outside, and there is an inner column of conditioning oils. It feels like a really soothing lip balm when you apply it, and yet the colour is long lasting. The finish is luminous without being glossy. It smoothes out fine lines on the lips with continued use – I am told I should be able to see a difference after 2 weeks , thanks to the blur veil technology.

It comes in 12 shades.

So there you have it. The Age Perfect MakeUp range. As I said, my favourite part of this collection is the lipstick, while makeup artist Rosie loved the foundation and concealer.

Good to see our needs, as women in our prime, being taken seriously and catered for.

Age Perfect is currently available from Boots.

L’Oreal are offering the same fabulous set that I reviewed to one Fab after Fifty reader …. click here for giveaway details.

# This post was sponsored by L’Oreal Paris