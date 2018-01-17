Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How long will you live for? A fun quiz to try

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

how many more years do you have left to live?

We are told that we are living for longer –  but how much longer. How much can we influence how long we live for ? And  how long do we actually want to live for?

If I look at the life expectancy tables on the Office of National Statistics website,  based on where I live (the South East). I should expect to live to the age of 85. But this of does not take into account any lifestyle choices . Where we live, how much we exercise, how much alcohol we consume can all have an impact.

I came across a fun tool (strangely named a ‘death clock’)  that lets you put in your age, and then prompts you to answer some simple lifestyle questions . It gives you the age you can expect to live to.

Adding an extra 13 years to life expectancy with lifestyle choices

When I input my age, gender and the region I lived in my projected life expectancy came out at 84, just one year less than the ONS figure. When I answered the questions honestly in respect to smoking, alcohol consumption, pet ownership, exercise,  how much tea I drank , how often I saw the sea etc my life expectancy went up to 97! Then I decided to have a play – if I visit the seaside more often and get a cat (or even a hamster) my life expectancy goes up to 102! However, when I ticked the boxes for increased alcohol and smoking, adding in more takeaway meals and less exercise, it seems I should have died 8 years ago!

It’s a fun , interesting tool to play around with, and does show how small changes can have a big impact on longevity. Of course, it’s all a question of balance –  and what you interests (and vices) happen to be, and whether or not you want to make small positive changes or some  sacrifices.

It has certainly made me think about where I might choose to live in the future –  perhaps I should revisit the dream of living in Cannes , taking a bichon (called Lulu) for daily walks along the Croisette – it might take me up to 105!

If you want to try the ‘death clock’ for yourself – here is the link. Do share your results with us !

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Planning for the future: 4 retirement property options for downsizers

Planning for the future: 4 retirement property options for downsizers

Are they a narcissist? Top tips for coping with a difficult person

Are they a narcissist? Top tips for coping with a difficult person

Interview with author Sandy Day about the inspiration for her latest book Fred's Funeral

Interview with author Sandy Day about the inspiration for her latest book Fred's Funeral

L'Oreal Age Perfect Make-Up Review

L'Oreal Age Perfect Make-Up Review

Giveaway: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Make-Up

Giveaway: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Make-Up

Clelia reinvents her life in her mid 60s by moving to Italy and becoming a tour guide

Clelia reinvents her life in her mid 60s by moving to Italy and becoming a tour guide

Five signs that you should end your marriage

Five signs that you should end your marriage

Author Bea Fishback talks about the inspiration for her book Dying to Eat at the Pub

Author Bea Fishback talks about the inspiration for her book Dying to Eat at the Pub

Related Posts

  1. 7 bad habits to break if you want to live a longer, healthier life
  2. Is it possible to live to be 120? The role of telomeres and peptides in longevity . Part 2
  3. Is it possible to live to be 120? Biological v chronological age. Part 3
  4. Are you lonely if you live alone?
  5. Does the Eldest in the Family Live Longer?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar