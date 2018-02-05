Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With Valentines’s Day looming, and red being the colour of love and romance, I just had to search for the best of the red dresses available at the moment which I think suit fabulous women over 50. And for those not going out for a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day, did you know that if you are trying online dating, women who wear red in their profile photos have more responses from potential dates than women wearing any other colour! In experiments both men and women were deemed more desirable when wearing red. according to this feature on the impact of red by the BBC.

So, here is my selection of red dresses

I have selected a range of dresses with a wide range of prices. The cheapest is just £35. Looking fabulous over 50 does not have to cost a fortune.

This is one of my favourites. It seems to tick all the boxes. It is elegant, sophisticated – has sleeves, but the asymmetric hem gives it a more modern twist.

Damsel in a dress from John Lewis £120 Click here for details

This simple shift with fluted sleeves would be fabulous to take you from day to evening

This Hobbs dress is available from John Lewis £99 Click here for details

My other favourite! Definitely a very luxurious feel to this dress, and the ruching helps to minimise any lumps and bumps in the tummy area.

Gina Bacconi Dress from John Lewis £154 Click here for details

A mush edgier dress- I love the crisp lines of this one- and the zip detailing. The peplum styling helps to enhance the illusion of an hour glass figure. Definitely a winner !

Ted Baker £101 Click here for details

Simple and elegant – and a relative bargain – another dress that will take you from day to evening. The ‘v’ neckline helps to elongate the neck.

Jolie Moi dress £58 Click here for details

Another fluted sleeve dress – but quite a bargain at £35! The ‘V’ neckline elongates the neckline, and the zip again adds a modern twist.

Jane Norman dress £35 Click here for details

Maxi red £39.99

If you are looking for something special for a more formal evening function, then this sequinned maxi dress is another bargain , especially if you consider ‘cost per wear’ and the number of times you are likely to have the opportunity to wear it.

Maxi red dress £39.99 Click here for details

Accessories:

If stilettos aren’t an option for you, then these block heels could do the trick – interestingly a recent study I came across suggested that a 3cm heel height was the best for health – not sure if that was equally applicable to men 🙂

Linzi red shoe £25 Click here for details

A more expensive option, I think these elegant sandals are stunning – great for summer weddings or race days too

LK Bennet shoes £125 Click here for details

If you don’t want to go completely red, then this berry bag is a great colour to accessorise, and a softer and more sophisticated option than black

Berry bag £55 Click here for details

If you really want to spoil yourself and have a fun accessory that really makes a statement, then this Lulu Guinness bag will really do the trick!

Lulu Guinness red lips bag £260 Click here for details

Happy Valentine’s Day. Enjoy!!

P,S. Would love to know which is your favourite from the dresses I have selected 🙂