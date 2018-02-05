Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Dressing in Red for Valentine’s Day

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With Valentines’s Day looming, and red being the colour of love and romance,  I just had to search for the best of the red dresses available at the moment which I think suit fabulous women over 50.  And for those not going out for a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day, did you know that if you are trying online dating, women who wear red in their profile photos have more responses from potential dates  than women  wearing any other colour! In experiments both men and women were deemed more desirable when wearing red.  according to this feature  on the impact of red by the BBC.

So, here is my selection of red dresses

I have selected a range of dresses with a wide range of prices. The cheapest is just £35. Looking fabulous over 50 does not have to cost a fortune.

This is one of my favourites. It seems to tick all the boxes. It is elegant, sophisticated – has sleeves, but the asymmetric hem  gives it a more modern twist.

 

over 50 style red dress

 

Damsel in a dress from John Lewis   £120 Click here for details

 

This simple shift with fluted sleeves would be fabulous to take you from day to evening

oner 50 style red dress for Valentines day

This Hobbs dress is available from John Lewis  £99 Click here for details

 

My other favourite! Definitely a very luxurious feel to this dress, and the ruching helps to minimise  any lumps and bumps in the tummy area.

over 50 style red velvet dress

Gina Bacconi Dress from John Lewis £154 Click here for details

 

 

A mush edgier dress- I love the crisp lines of this one- and the zip detailing. The peplum styling helps to enhance the illusion of an hour glass figure. Definitely a winner !

over 50 red dress for Valentines

Ted Baker £101 Click here for details

 

Simple and elegant – and a relative bargain – another dress that will take you from day to evening. The ‘v’ neckline helps to elongate the neck.

ref v neck dress for valentines

Jolie Moi  dress £58 Click here for details

 

Another fluted sleeve dress – but quite a bargain at £35! The ‘V’ neckline elongates  the neckline, and the zip again adds a modern twist.

red dress with sleeves

Jane Norman dress £35 Click here for details

 

Maxi red £39.99

If you are looking for something special for a more formal evening function, then this sequinned maxi dress is another bargain , especially if you consider ‘cost per wear’ and the number of times you are likely to have the opportunity to wear it.

over 50 style red maxi dress

Maxi red dress  £39.99 Click here for details

 

Accessories:

 

If stilettos aren’t an option for you, then these block heels could do the trick – interestingly a recent study I came across suggested that a 3cm heel height was the best for health – not sure if that was equally applicable to men 🙂

red shoe over 50 style

Linzi red shoe £25 Click here for details

 

A  more expensive option, I think these elegant sandals are stunning – great for summer weddings or race days too

 

Red shoes over 50 style

 

LK Bennet shoes £125 Click here for details

 

 

If you don’t want to go completely red, then this berry bag is a great colour to accessorise, and a softer and more sophisticated option than black

evening clutch bag over 50 style

 

Berry bag £55 Click here for details

 

If you really want to spoil yourself and have a fun accessory that really makes a statement, then this Lulu Guinness bag will really do the trick!

lulu guinness statement bag

Lulu Guinness red lips bag £260 Click here for details 

Happy Valentine’s Day. Enjoy!!

 

P,S. Would love to know which is your favourite from the dresses I have selected 🙂

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

