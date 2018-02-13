How to Prepare for Life After Retirement

When thinking about retirement, it can be difficult to know exactly what you might be doing and what your life will look like once you have left your job and gained an unparalleled level of freedom. That is why preparation and consideration are crucial in ensuring you live an enjoyable, fulfilled life once retired.

Here are some of the best ways to prepare for retired life, no matter how old (or young) you may be.

Choose a Pension

Pensions are one of the most crucial aspects of retired life, as they provide you with an income (and thus the means to live). Whilst most people should be eligible for a state pension, this is often fairly meagre, and is likely to cover only the most basic of costs (such as food).

Luckily, there are now plenty of choices when it comes to choosing a pension, as well as plenty of companies (like Bestinvest, for instance) which can offer helpful information and advice about their pension schemes. The sooner you have your pension sorted, the more money you are likely to have after retiring.

Make a Bucket List

No matter how far away your retirement, it is always worth thinking about what you want to do or achieve once you have stopped working. This could range from taking up a sport to travelling the world, so be sure to look into the costs (against your post-retirement income).

Creating a bucket list of activities you want to do before you die can help to provide a structure to your life, as well as plan ahead for the various costs of your chosen activities with greater ease.

Consider a Secondary Income

For those who like to keep exceptionally busy (or need more money) in their retired years, looking to earn an income to supplement their pension could be a good option. This may mean investing money in global markets (outside of your pension) early on or setting up a small business on the side (selling clothes on eBay, for example) which you could continue after retiring.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure that you know how much tax you may be liable to pay on your boosted income in order to avoid any financial shocks.

Which type of preparations you make for retirement will depend entirely on your objectives, ambitions and passions. They should help you to paint a clearer picture of how your finances will look, so be sure to give them the necessary time to get them right.