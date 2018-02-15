By Gemma Hurditch for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine).

What is candida?

Candida is a common fungus that lives on and in us. When in balance it causes no problems, but if its growth is unchecked, it can become a serious and sometimes life-threatening issue. Candida can often be a chronic infection that requires repeated anti-fungal treatment.

Candida often presents as vaginal thrush in women. Oral thrush is also common, particularly after antibiotic treatment. The intestines can also be affected, as can the skin. In very serious cases candida may become a blood-borne infection requiring immediate medical attention. This type of invasive candidiasis, which can result in death, is highly unlikely to be present in the general population, however. People who develop it are generally already hospitalised and severely unwell.

Symptoms

In babies, symptoms of candida infection include nappy rash. They may also have oral thrush which can cause difficulty in swallowing and a red shiny mouth sometimes with white patches on the inner cheeks and tongue. Children with holes in their teeth at the gum line (cervical caries) show a high prevalence of candida in their saliva. In women thrush can be a problem, with irritation and discharge. Intestinal overgrowth can occur and symptoms include sugar craving, bloating and flatulence, mood changes and irritability. When the gastrointestinal system is affected, the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin can become disordered. Coupled with the circulating toxins produced by the fungus, brain fog, anxiety and depression may also become a feature.

Why does it get out of control?

If candida is a common fungus, why does it get out of control in some people? The immune system is an important part of keeping the fungus under control. Anything that compromises the immune system can precipitate candida overgrowth. Antibiotic use is also linked with candida as in the absence of beneficial bacteria, the unhealthy flora can get out of control. A Western diet high in refined carbohydrates, alcohol, sweets and caffeine will raise blood sugar and sugar is the number one fuel for candida. Sensitivities to foods such as milk, gluten and additives can also increase the load on the immune system and allow candida the chance to thrive. High stress can reduce immunity and candida can increase anxiety, which can then become a vicious cycle.

What can we do if we have it?

One of the most important aspects of treatment is supporting the immune system. Whilst many candida diets suggest the removal of fruits, mushrooms and many vegetables, lack of antioxidants and phytonutrients from these foods can further weaken the immune system. Fruits such as organic berries, vitamin C rich fruits and vegetables such as kiwi fruit and peppers can still be enjoyed. Mushrooms, provided you are not sensitive to them are an excellent source of protein and immune boosting properties. Foods and drinks to avoid include anything you are allergic or sensitive to (you may wish to see your naturopathic practitioner to get support in discovering your food triggers); refined carbohydrates (white flour products, sugary foods such as sweets and cake, alcohol and anything that has a high glycaemic load. There are plenty of websites out there that can tell you the glycaemic load of a food. The glycaemic load is how quickly a food spikes your blood sugar. When ridding yourself of candida it is best to stick to low glycaemic load foods until you are symptom free.

Finding useful ways to cope with stress is also important. Exercise and time management are two key areas to focus on. Improving your diet, primarily by choosing to eat more (preferably organic) vegetables is also a great mood booster.

Foods to eat

The oil, milk and water of the coconut contains caprylic acid which is a candida fighter. You may want to use coconut in place of dairy yoghurt, coconut cream in dishes, oil for cooking etc.

Garlic – eat this daily, a couple of cloves and raw if possible but not on an empty stomach! Inventive ways include adding a crushed clove at the end of cooking to retain the properties; adding crushed cloves to olive oil and lemon juice for a spicy dressing; roasting an entire bulb in the oven under meat or in oil and squeezing out the softened cloves to spread on toast.

Probiotic and prebiotic foods – sauerkraut, kimchi, apple cider vinegar, onions and leeks can also be beneficial in helping to repopulate the bowel with friendly organisms. Natural yoghurt if well tolerated can also be added.

Spices – cloves, oregano, rosemary, nutmeg, turmeric and cayenne. Many spices are anti-fungal and in fact all the spices are excellent antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, helping to mop up candida-induced damage and prime the immune system. Try herbal teas and add loads of spices to your cooking.

Walnuts and Brazil nuts – these are great mood boosters and high in compounds to support your immune system.

Supplements to consider

A good probiotic – look for billions of colony forming units (CFU) and products that mention genus, species and strain in that order eg. Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07.

Zinc and vitamin A may also boost your mucous membrane health.

A medicinal mushroom extract can help boost natural immunity.

L-theanine is an amino acid that can help promote a feeling of calm.

Herbs that can help

Rhodiola or other adaptogenic herbs such as Withania can help deal with feelings of stress.

Herbs which have anti-fungal and immune boosting effects; Berberis Vulgaris Barberry, Berberis Aquafolium Oregon Grape, Allium Sativum Garlic, Juglans Nigra Black Walnut and Olea Europea Olive Leaf.

See your herbalist for a specialist blend which can help with any other issues that may be leading to your candida overgrowth. If he or she is also trained as a Naturopath, they will also be able to advise on appropriate dietary and lifestyle changes.

Naturopath Gemma Hurditch lectures for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine). CNM is the UK’s leading training provider in a range of natural therapies, with colleges across the UK and Ireland. To find out more about CNM courses, visit www.naturopathy-uk.com