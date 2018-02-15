Now that the new year is already in full swing, many of you are probably thinking about how to update your wardrobes. The idea can seem daunting at first, but I’m here to remind you that revamping your style doesn’t have to involve a massive overhaul. Read: you don’t have to throw out everything and start over! Instead, you should try focusing on updating a few key elements of your wardrobe. I’m sure you’ll see it will make all the difference! Keep reading for some tips on how to make this update.

Introduce a New Print into Your Accessories

There’s nothing more eye-catching than a good print, but they’re harder to pull off than you might think. Meredith Keeve, also known as the Wandering Parisian, has some crucial tips on what to keep in mind when introducing patterns into your wardrobe. She points out that solid colours and modest stripes provide more opportunities to combine fashionably, and cautions that floral prints are largely seen as seasonal. All the same, a new pattern is a noticeable way to spice up your wardrobe, and I agree with Meredith when she recommends introducing them into your accessories, such as a new scarf or wallet.

It Might Be Time for a Wristwatch

Wristwatches as functional tools are largely passé, because we mostly use our phones to check the time. Still, they can serve as an accessory and are not to be underestimated. One brand I particularly like is Patek Philippe, a family-owned manufacturer from Geneva with a large collection of elegant and stylish watches. You can digitally window-shop for watches from them and many other brands via Chrono24. Keep in mind that you’re in control—the choice is yours!

Cover Up with a New Coat

One of my favourite ways to update my style is by buying a new coat. It’s one of the most noticeable ways to make the change, and also one of the most forgiving. Sometimes changing your wardrobe can be hard, and though a new coat makes a statement, it also allows you to take it slow. If you decide you’re not quite ready for the transition, you can always take off the coat and continue your day with the normal outfit you’re wearing underneath.

If you’re really ready to make a change, though, I invite you to once again heed the advice of the Wandering Parisian. In this article, Meredith Keeve provides tips on how to add international flair to your wardrobe by doing as they do in Paris and buying a new trench coat. Take a look at her suggestions, and if you’re not convinced a trench is right for you, at least take her suggestion to make your new coat a colourful one. We all need a pop of colour in these grey winter months!

Acquire a Pair of Trusty Tailored Trousers

They may not be the most exciting thing to purchase, but every good wardrobe update needs a good tailored trouser. As we all know, multifaceted pieces are key when introducing new elements to our style—otherwise we would need to buy a new piece for each new look. A good pair of tailored trousers complements our bodies in all the right ways, and can carry us from work to home to a girl’s night out. Glamour Magazine agrees, and offers a helpful overview of different trousers that range in style, print, and price. Sometimes updating your wardrobe means making a practical purchase that builds a foundation for other more eye-catching pieces.

Follow the Trends on Foot

For many of us, shoes are one of the style elements where we can be most adventurous. The shoe trends for this spring have already been determined, and now’s a good time to see if one of them aligns with your style. Who What Wear reports that the styles range from glittery shoes, to fashionable cowboy-esque boots, to lavender-coloured shoes of all kinds, and even provides some suggestions for where to shop. No matter what your personal style is, updating it while following a new trend will help you feel fresh as we get ever-closer to spring.

These are just a few thoughts and tips on how you can update your wardrobe, but I hope they help you make the style change you’re looking for!