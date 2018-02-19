Zen yourself young: Japanese techniques for a younger body and mind

By Sarah Bladen and Julian Daizan Skinner

What would you say if the real answer to looking and feeling younger was to ditch the anti-wrinkle cream, forget daunting surgical procedures and turn to an ancient Japanese art first developed over a thousand years ago?

Zen is the original source of the meditation and mindfulness trend that has swept the west in recent years and it might just hold the secret to our elusive quest for youth. Recent evidence shows that practising meditation both delays brain ageing and makes people look younger than their years.

Dr Robert Keith Wallace, one of the first scientists to study the effects of meditation on ageing, discovered that when he measured biological age (how old a person is physiologically rather than chronologically), those who’d been practising meditation for five years were physiologically 12 years younger than their non-meditating counterparts. In fact, even those who’d been meditating for less time than this were, physiologically, five years younger. More amazing still, several of the subjects who practised meditation in this in-depth study were found to have a biological age 27 years younger than their chronological age!

And the most brilliant thing of all? Everyone can practise Zen – all it takes is practise. It also has myriad other benefits – from de-stressing you, to helping you overcoming physical and emotional pain and boosting our happiness. So, what are we waiting for? Here, we guide you through a great exercise for beginners to kick start a new Zen you…

Counting the breath meditation

Find a peaceful space, where you’re unlikely to be interrupted. First, connect with the feeling of your body in uprightness. For many people it’s an ongoing process to find their truest alignment. For now, just concentrate on getting as comfortable and as upright as you can.

Allow your whole body to relax around this uprightness. As your body relaxes, your breathing also naturally relaxes.

Breathing gently through your nose (if possible), become aware of the rising and sinking of the natural breath at the lowest place in your body where you can feel it.

As you become aware of your breath, start mentally counting your breath. In-breath, one…out-breath, two. In-breath, three…out-breath, four. And so on, up to ten, when you can start again at one. Very simple. Just counting. Just breathing.

Any thoughts, feelings, memories, anything at all, can still arise, stay around and pass – but your focus point, the centre of your attention, is the breathing deep down in your body.

Any time you get distracted and lose count, just come back to your breath and start again at one.

As your mind becomes more focused and concentrated, naturally you’ll find your breath becomes more light and gentle. As your breath becomes more light and gentle, your body becomes more and more relaxed and comfortable.

Very simple. Just breathing, counting, relaxing.

You may find this meditation becomes more and more pleasant, more pleasurable, as you find yourself coming into a state of restful clarity. Or maybe not. Whether you have many thoughts or feelings arising, or if things are very quiet, your meditation is equally valuable.

All you do is stay with the breathing and allow life to go on, within you and around you.

It’s completely normal and natural for the mind to wander away. Don’t worry; simply come back to the breathing and the counting and carry straight on.

When it’s time for you to finish your meditation, it’s important to give yourself a little time. Gently, become aware of the edges of your body, sway your body side to side and have a good stretch if you want.

Enjoy!

Practical Zen for Health, Wealth and Mindfulness by Sarah Bladen and Julian Daizan Skinner is out now in paperback and ebook and priced at £9.99.