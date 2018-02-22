Article by Laura Lacy-Thompson, M.A., M.S.

Somewhere in my early-fifties, I started to feel invisible. You know the feeling. At first it’s subtle but then you realize that men no longer look your way or that younger people kind of ignore you. It was shocking when it first started happening.

At the same time, the rest of my life had turned into chaos. My marriage was ending, my parents’ health started to deteriorate, and both my daughters had left the nest. Fun times.

I know my story is not unusual. When we reach our 50’s, these life transitions become inevitable and naturally we start to ask questions about what’s next for us. Suddenly everything has changed and it can be scary. The voice of the inner critic may become filled with negative judgement and fear about the uncertainty of midlife and beyond. It can get so loud that it’s tough to keep moving forward.

Put self love and self acceptance at the top of your list of priorities

It’s all too easy to convince yourself that the best is over and that you can’t create a rich, full and meaningful life in your 50’s. But there’s a choice. Rather than surrender to this judgement and fear you can choose love, Self-Love. To make your middle years the best they can be put self-love and self-acceptance at the top of your list of priorities. This is the time of life to celebrate ALL of who you are and you can to commit to making it happen by loving yourself.

Once upon a time we defined self-love as being a negative trait exemplified by the arrogant colleague you once had who never stopped talking about himself. Today we know that true self-love isn’t arrogance or conceit. The truth is that self-love is necessary for our happiness. Real self-love is an appreciation of who we are that can develop over time.

According to Deborah Khoshaba Psy.D, a Clinical Psychologist in California, “Self-love is dynamic; it grows by actions that mature us. When we act in ways that expand self-love in us, we begin to accept much better our weaknesses as well as our strengths, have less need to explain away our short-comings, have compassion for ourselves as human beings struggling to find personal meaning, are more centered in our life purpose and values, and expect living fulfillment through our own efforts.”

Self-love is something we give ourselves just the way we would to our family and friends. The more we expand our practice of self-love, the easier it becomes to accept our whole selves, not just the parts we approve of. By taking the time to engage in the behaviors that promote self-love we experience all the joy available in our lives and relationships, and open ourselves up to receiving it.

The majority of women I coach struggle with self-love. While they may like certain parts of themselves, they reject the parts they deem unacceptable. As we get older, we often tend to be harsh, especially about our physical characteristics. In midlife we can decide to connect to our wisdom more deeply and recognize that our life experience is a gift and also choose to be grateful for how our bodies have carried us through life.

How to Develop Self-Love

Becoming more loving requires action and begins with mindfulness. Awareness of your thoughts, and then recognition that you aren’t those thoughts, creates space for you to practice self-love. Here’s a list of a few effective ideas to develop and enhance self-love.

Be aware of your inner critic– If you constantly berate yourself for your behavior, your looks, etc. or compare yourself to others, it’s pretty tough to be kind and loving. Words are powerful and they have a big influence on how we feel and behave. Be aware of how you speak to yourself and change the harsh talk to a more compassionate voice.

Let go of perfectionism– Expecting yourself to be perfect, is a losing proposition because it’s never going to happen. Be patient with yourself the way you would be with a best friend or a child. Realize that your need for perfectionism is just avoidance of the things that make us uncomfortable.

Stay Grounded – Knowing what you need and acting on it instead of what you want without much thought about the outcome, is a way of breaking through old behaviors that can take you down the wrong path. Mindfully choosing your needs rather than the short-term gratification of what you want, helps self-love grow.

Set boundaries– If you tend to be a people-pleaser this will be hard for you but you’ve got to stand up for yourself by staying away from activities, work, and people that deplete your energy. Being around people and situations that are positive will lift you up and raise your energy which will engender a feeling of love.

Practice Self-Care – Caring for your mind, body and spirit by keeping yourself in balance, and engaging in activities that support you in maintaining optimal level of health, including your physical, psychological, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being, is a necessary part of self-love.

What’s most essential as you begin your self-love journey is your recognition that you deserve your own love and attention and that you make it a priority.

Laura Lacy-Thompson is a Transformational Life Coach for Midlife Women and founder of New Journey Life Coaching. (newjourneylifecoaching.com) Laura helps empower women to create a joyful and thriving next chapter by reconnecting with their purpose, wisdom, and desires, and by unconditionally loving and accepting themselves.