It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Revolutionary pillow design is helping thousands of people sleep better…

new type of pillow for a god night's sleep image

When Alexander Miles was looking to help his daughter Georgia recover from a horrendous accident it was impossible to find a pillow that supported her head and neck to keep her comfortable all through the night. Having purchased and dissected every pillow known to man, Alex, a furniture and domestic product designer, decided to engineer his own solution and the Gx Suspension PillowTM was born.

A pillow that supports and does not flatten

The breakthrough came when Alex realised that pillows, whether hollow fibre, foam, or feather and down, all spread out and flatten down as the weight of the head rests on them. This flattening progresses through the night, leaving the head and neck poorly supported and leading to the unfortunately familiar routine of ‘pillow-punching’, that irritating activity we all recognise, as, half-awake and fully disturbed, we try and rearrange our pillows in the middle of the night. Alex’s innovative solution acts to counter the natural spread of a pillow; a system of internal ties hold the filling in place and pull it in and up to cradle the head and neck and provide extra comfort and support that lasts through the night. You might shift in your sleep but the pillow keeps its shape, ensuring that you get the maximum benefit from a long and undisturbed night’s sleep.

Testimonials from customers have poured in since the pillow was launched but a recent email took even Alex by surprise. Deane Halfpenny is a Consultant in musculoskeletal pain medicine, with a special interest in spinal pain and injury, at the London Orthopaedic Clinic. Having suffered a prolapsed C4/5 disc himself he decided on a conservative course of treatment including physio, exercise and pain relief; the one thing he struggled to find was a pillow that supported him through the night. His wife suggested the Gx Suspension PillowTM and the effects were instantaneous, “…from the first night I tried it, there was a noticeable improvement with less pain at night and less stiffness in the morning. I continue to improve week by week and can honestly say that your pillow has made the world of difference. I have subsequently shared my experience with patients who present with neck issues and fully endorse your pillow as being quite unique in its ability to maintain support throughout the night.”

We couldn’t have wished for a more pertinent or reliable endorsement. Dr Halfpenny uses the Gx Suspension PillowTM Medium/Soft to help him sleep, we are just about to launch the Gx Suspension PillowTM in a Medium/Firm variant for those who like their support gentle but a little more firm. These two suspension pillows are accompanied in the range by the Gx Support Pillow, this has stronger internal ties that help to support your shoulders and back whilst sitting in bed or on the sofa, in fact whenever you are sitting and you feel your posture needs a little more security.

Transforming sleep

The Gx Pillows range has already transformed the sleep of thousands of customers; as we always say the pillars of good health are diet, exercise and sleep. People spend huge amounts of time, energy and money to get their diet right or their exercise regime in place; a few pounds spent on the Gx Suspension PillowTM seems a small price to pay for the benefits brought by a better night’s sleep.

This article is sponsored by GX Pillows

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Lets Talk Layers!

The first steps to take when your divorce is inevitable

Musings on friendship

What to wear when you start dating over 50

Start with Self-Love

8 Ways of Finding Your Inner Superpowers

Zen yourself young: Japanese techniques for a younger body and mind

Foods you should and shouldn’t be eating with Type 2 Diabetes

