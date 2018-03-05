Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I am always looking for the best skincare to support and enhance mature skin. I may not post lots of reviews, but that is because I really like to use individual products long enough to see if they do in fact make a difference before I share my thoughts. I am a true believer in ageing gracefully, but in giving nature a little helping hand 🙂

My latest ‘find is Strivectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturiser which supports the essential building blocks of the appearance of healthy skin.

They say: Delivering the anti-ageing benefits of Retinol without irritation, the night-time moisturiser expertly hydrates skin whilst visibly improving signs of ageing, including fine lines and wrinkles. Its dose of Retinol helps refine and restore skin for a youthful appearance, whilst Copper Tripeptides protect skin and promote rejuvenation.

Does Strivectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturiser work?

But does it work? Retinoids , vitamin A derivatives, are known for their ability to reduce fine lines and speed cell turnover. An issue in the past has been the irritation retinol has caused for some users. This formulation delivers the benefits without the irritation. It is combined with niacin based NIA-114 vitamin B3 ingredient which helps the skin better tolerate retinol. It also contains plant lipids and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture.

After using for 6 weeks I can see an overall improvement in my skin’s firmness, and the lines on my forehead and my crows feet definitely look softer. It is extremely light and easily absorbed. The fragrance is extremely subtle. A friend I hadn’t seen for a few weeks commented that my skin looked as if it was ‘glowing’. Praise indeed. While using this the rest of my skincare routine remained unchanged.

A small amount goes a long way. It is not cheap, but personally I think the results are worth the investment .

Strivectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturiser costs £89 at lookfantastic UK or Amazon