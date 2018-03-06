Review of Cafe Rouge Set Seasonal Menu

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I often go to the Cafe Rouge in Windsor to meet friends for lunch – or have a pre-theatre bite to eat. The decor reminds me of a traditional French bistro- complete with banquettes and chequered floor. The food is always consistent, and the service excellent. In fact one of the waiters William has been working there for as long as I can remember – and always greets customers with a smile – I can’t imagine the place without him.

The seasonal set menu is always interesting – and good value with 2 courses for £12.95.

Great for those of us who socialise on a budget.

With a choice of 4 starters, 5 main courses and 4 desserts, there is plenty to choose from.

On my last visit, I chose the mackerel pate for my starter, which was served with sweet and sour pickled red onion and chargrilled rye and caraway bread, while my friend chose the country vegetable soup. both were delicious.

For the main course we both went for the vegetarian option , which was a delicious Tarte de Saison, , a shortcrust pastry tarte with roast beetroot, caramelised shallots, goats cheese and emental. Again delicious. I’m not a meat eater , but the people on the next table ordered the Boeuf Parmentier, which looked good, and must have tasted good as they certainly didn’t leave any!

I don’t normally have dessert, but we decided to share one, theTorte au Chocolat – naughty but gooey and good 🙂

I have always found the food and service to be good at Cafe Rouge- as I said in my opening paragraph. Frequently they offer vouchers with special offers for future visits – the most recent was 50% off food when ordering a main course – which was used with friends following a visit to the cinema. Worth looking out for. In the meantime – the seasonal set menu is tasty, and good value.