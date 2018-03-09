When we hit a certain time in our lives, particularly the age of fifty and beyond, wrinkles find their way onto our faces. Maybe we laughed a little too hard or frowned a bit too much. Even excessive worry has left the foreheads of many of us more wrinkled than we would like. And, just as our mothers before us, we want to make them disappear as quickly as they appeared..

There are anti-aging creams out there and procedures like Botox and facelifts that can help you get rid of wrinkles. In fact, we have an entire section of our site dedicated to Makeup Facelifts, which have tips for readers on how to create the illusion of a wrinkle free face. Of course, with some of these methods, particularly surgical operations or injections, there is always an element of wrisk.

We won’t get into the specific risks a facelift can put a patient in or the potential side effects of Botox but let’s just say, these are extreme measures in the fight against ageing. But there are alternatives – in fact there are herbs you can grow in your very own home that can help you smooth those wrinkles . All you need are some pots, soil, and led grow lights and before you know it, you’ll have an herbal remedy for your wrinkles in no time.

How We Get Wrinkles

Before we get into the remedy it might be a good idea to take a look at the cause. For the most part, aging is a process in which our skin becomes less elastic and much thinner, collagen levels reduce and so does our skin’s ability to hold moisture , which causes it to wrinkle. Constant use of our facial muscles as we continue to smile and frown our skin’s ability to ‘recover’ diminishes – hence our crows feet and frown lines! There isn’t much you can do to stop it. Every year we all get older – and our skin shows the sign of age..

While this “aging” thing might be true, there’s no reason we have to take it sitting down. No one wants to look old, I certainly don’t, but the fact is, my skin just doesn’t bounce back the way it used to. As for remedies for my wrinkles, I like to use natural ones because I feel I’m not risking any side effects and it’s better for the environment as a whole.

When you grow anti-aging herbs in your garden to combat your wrinkles you are using organic ingredients to achieve your desired results, you aren’t exposing yourself to harmful chemicals or surgeries, and you are adding to the foliage that keeps our life on Earth filled with the oxygen we so desperately need. It sounds like a win-win situation to us.

It makes sense that chamomile would be a skin relaxing herb because it’s a calming herb all the way around. Yet, the actual ingredient it has that fights wrinkles is an antioxidant compound that has been proven to lessen the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Experts suggest soaking a cotton ball in some chilled chamomile tea and dousing your face with it. Keep applying for twenty minutes right before bedtime.

Turmeric

Classifying as a spice, this yellow superpower can add diminishing wrinkles from a person’s face as yet another health and beauty benefit. It has been linked to helping stave irritation in degenerative diseases. As for the wrinkles, this spice is excellent in reducing oxidative stress. By doing this it protects certain tissues which helps overpower the wrinkles on our faces.

Rosemary

This is another great herb to help you smooth out those wrinkles. The nice thing about rosemary is that it grows pretty easily in any pot or backyard. Take a few sprigs and boil them in white wine. Once it boils let it simmer for a bit and then turn off the heat. The mixture needs to sit for at least an hour.

Strain out the rosemary and use a cotton ball to apply the mixture to your face twice a day. Once in the morning and once before bed.

Aloe Vera

Known more as a succulent plant than an herb, the gooey substance found inside the plant is just what you need to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and lines. Not only for burns, the gel found inside the Aloe Vera plant is full of nutrients that help with the production of collagen, the substance in our skin that helps with elasticity.

Apply some to your face paying special attention to the areas that are wrinkled. Let it dry thoroughly and then rinse. If you use it every day you should start to see results. Aloe Vera plants are poisonous to cats so if you have any feline family members be careful.

Marigolds

Another substance that aids collagen synthesis in the skin is the marigold or calendula. To make a mask that will tighten your facial skin you need to mash up the petals of one flower. It should be fresh and not dried out. Grind it into a paste with some honey and milk. Apply it to your face and let sit for twenty minutes. Rinse off with warm water and bask in the glow of marigold rejuvenation.

Conclusion

Herbal remedies are wonderful for so many reasons. They are inexpensive, easy enough to make yourself, and you aren’t adding toxicity to our already overwhelmed environment when using them. Try some of these herbs to reduce the wrinkles you find when waking up in the morning. That way you’ll feel refreshed and ready to take on the day.