Article by Dr Andy Cope and Gavin Oattes

Happiness tends to take a mid-life dip. Part of the full-on-ness of life after 50 is that in addition to holding down a career, you might have responsibility for ailing parents or grown-up kids who can’t afford to leave home.

Thus, you can be fab after 50, but sometimes it’s against the odds.

Busyness is a contemporary disease. It’s related to bout of ‘blue-arsed fly’ which can morph into full blown ‘Irritable Bastard Syndrome’. These modern epidemics are characterised by fatigue and minor chuntering.

Most people need an energy transfusion. But expecting the world to treat you fairly because you are good is like expecting the bull not to charge because you are a vegetarian.

Life can feel like a Mexican stand-off; you versus life – who’s gonna blink first?

While we’re in ‘no punches pulled’ mode, we’ll tell you straight, it ain’t gonna be life. Life’s just going keep coming at you. The trick is to mould yourself around it, to craft a life worth living. One of abundance, energy and optimism that might not quite reach fairy tale proportions but it does end in a ‘happily ever after’.

How do we flourish against the odds?

The short answer is that it’s perfectly possible, but it requires a re-think of our thinking, a re-calibration of our attitudes and a step up in behaviours. Here’s a quirky sentence that you might have to read several times: if more of the same isn’t the answer, then maybe we need to re-focus to less of something different.

The human brain is unique in the animal kingdom. We have a relatively modern add on called the pre-frontal cortex (the bit above your eyes) which serves two useful purposes. Firstly, it allows you to keep your hat on. Secondly it allows us to remember the past, compare it to the present, and imagine the future. The upside of this ability is that we can reflect and learn, we can anticipate changing seasons and be ready for them, we can make plans for the future. The downside is that we can be haunted by our past or paralysed by a fearful future.

Other animals don’t have this thinking capacity. Zebras, for example, don’t ever get ulcers.

Because Zebras don’t overthink. Okay, we can’t prove that last sentence, it’s just a hunch. I am not a zebra so don’t actually know what goes on it its mind. Zebras may in fact be merrily reminiscing about the good old days when the grasslands lush, back in the summer of 1974. And after a hearty grassy meal they might dream of moving onto pastures new, where the savannah is green and the days cooler. But it’s unlikely. They’re more likely to have their noses to the turf, until their brain sends a primitive signal saying their bellies are full. Then they’ll sleep, shit and start again.

Are you addicted to busyness?

It might be that you’ve become addicted to busyness and dread the alternative – unadulterated peace and quiet. Time with yourself. Think about it. If you’re struggling to attend your grand-children’s Christmas play because of work commitments then, goodness me, your job must be important. If you sit in bed, next to your wonderful partner, scrolling through emails then you must be in demand…

Jeees. How important are you? All these people need you!

Big thought alert! What if all this busyness stuff is a ruse? What if we’re just papering over the cracks of meaninglessness?

We think that modernity has converted too many of us from ‘human beings’ into ‘human doings’, where your burgeoning to-do list has become so overwhelming that you might have forgotten who you are.

So in a refreshing deviation from the norm we are not going to give you anything to do, we’re going to challenge who you’re being. If you let that sink in for a moment you will realise it’s a ‘yikes’ moment. Because this doesn’t merely challenge your working hours but your home life too.

Yet we don’t often see a tombstone with ‘Here lies Brenda. She was a senior manager and, boy, did she have loads of stuff’. Invariably the engravings are more about your qualities and what your life meant to those left behind. This works on a family level, and on a work level.

The dirty little truth is that if I want to be the awesome version of me, I need to ‘do less’ and ‘be more’. In a spooky twist of the universe, by being more of yourself at your best, you will accidentally get more done. Moreover, you will have bags more energy to devote to things outside of work.

Indeed, you might even have stumbled on one of the secrets of happiness, namely that if there’s a revolution to be started, it has to start inside your head first.

SHINE rediscovering your energy, happiness and purpose by Dr Andy Cope and Gavin Oattes is out 30 March 2018, published by Capstone and available on Amazon £10.99