Beauty on a budget: Time Bomb Supersize Collection on QVC with 80% discount.

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

time bomb skincare qvc supersize offer image

 

I am always looking at ways to look fabulous over 50 on a budget, whether its looking for 2 for 1 deals, multi-buys etc. So when one of my favourite brands, Time Bomb,  is offering a special deal on QVC I like to let you know.

We have reviewed many of the skincare products in the Time Bomb range in the past -and interviewed brand founder Gail Ferderici, who is passionate about delivering products that make a difference.  One of our reviewers insists that the Time Bomb Flashback night cream is the one to beat, so it’s good to see the supersize version included in their latest QVC  ‘Today’s Special Value’  offer  on 30th March, Time Bomb are selling their ‘Supersize Collection’ at an 80% discount to the normal RRP…their biggest and best offer to date!

 

What’s included:

 

Time Bomb Supersize Collection£46.98 (80% saving on normal RRP)

o   Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel 50ml

o   Complexion Cocktail with a shot of Chlorophyll 150ml

o   Smart Balm Eye Cream 30ml

o   Flashback Night Cream 100ml

Time Bomb Supersize Collection

Telltale signs of ageing can sneak up overnight and make a BIG DIFFERENCE in how old you look.  Time Bomb are laser focused on the complexion concerns that have the BIGGEST IMPACT on how your skin reflects your age. Tired, puffy, crinkled eyes…Thinning, slackening skin…Breakout’s and rough patches…Dry, dull-as-dishwater skin… Small flaws, that take a BIG TOLL on your appearance…. and need a BIG FIX!!

Every formula in this collection is a breakthrough “clock-stopper”, created to target and repair one of these complexion saboteurs.  Make the BIG FIX your daily go-to complexion crew…and get ready for a BIG SURPRISE…. Luminous, dewy-plump skin and brighter, smoother youthful eyes!

Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel 50ml

Ground-breaking “skin fuel” energizes your skin’s ability to rebuild + maintain high quality collagen…the essential “building block” of a young, healthy complexion. Visibly transforms thin, flat, slack skin into a firm, full, fit complexion… remarkably taut, velvety-smooth, with a renewed healthy-looking bloom.

Complexion Cocktail with a shot of Chlorophyll 150ml

A detoxifying powerhouse, Complexion Cocktail with a shot of Chlorophyll gives skin an instant reprieve from the constant onslaught of free radicals, inside and out. Formulated to reduce the effects of toxins that contribute to premature aging, This concentrated cocktail blends multiple, potent anti-oxidants known to target and neutralize different types of free radicals. Chlorophyll is a known scavenger/chelator of toxins and can help counter the effects of sun damage. Red Clover, a natural source of bio-anti-oxidants, helps counteract the effects of environmental pollutants. A wheat-based botanical extract, rich in peptides with anti-oxidant properties, targets internally generated free radicals.

Smart Balm Eye Cream 30ml

Smart Balm keeps skin around your eyes moist and resilient, smoothing the look of existing lines and preventing development of new ones while reducing puffiness and dark circles. Formulated specifically for the thinnest, driest, most vulnerable skin on your face, Smart Balm features potent peptides and powerful natural ingredients to address all the problems related to the eye area. Centella, along with peptides, helps boost skin’s micro-circulation and thicken thinning skin. Borage Oil, recognized for its anti-aging properties, steeps skin with moisture. Licorice extract targets dark circles, and Hydrolized Cornstarch produces an immediate tightening, lifting effect.

Flashback Night Cream 100ml

Super-rich moisturizer forms an invisible, light rice bran waxy barrier on the skin, trapping in overnight a powerful blend of phytolipids, oils, hyaluronic acid and vitamins that nourish skin so it can better produce natural collagen and elastin. Unique non-water-soluble antioxidants (derived from grains instead of vegetables, like most formulas) help protect against free radical damage. The result is as dramatic as a paraffin wax hand treatment: wake to a complexion that looks remarkably fuller, lifted, smoother, dewy….visibly rejuvenated.

The 100ml night cream alone is normally £80, so this a fabulous saving.

Note: The products in my pics are standard size. The products as part pf the QVC offer are Supersize.

 

(I was gifted these products)

 

 

 

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

