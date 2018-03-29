Normally it would be that time of year when we start to pack our winter clothes away and start dressing for spring – and think about airing our legs – obscuring the pasty look with fake tan. It might be a bit too chilly still, but I’m still sharing these tips from Marissa Carter, Founder of Cocoa Brown, shares the common tanning mistakes people make and how best to avoid them and achieve a gorgeous glow with a flawless finish this summer:
10 tips for a streak free tan
- Applying a tan which is too dark for your skin: Embrace your natural complexion by wearing a tan to suit your skin tone. The Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter 1 HOUR TAN MOUSSE comes in three shades to suit all, and can be developed for one, two, or three hours depending on the depth of colour you wish to achieve.
- Not using a tanning mitt: Tan stained hands is a huge giveaway that your tan may not be real, so using a good quality You can also add a small amount of petroleum jelly through your eyebrows to prevent the tan from discolouring them.
- Forgetting to apply a moisturiser to typically dry areas: Use an oil-free moisturiser on your feet, ankles, knees, elbows and hands to ensure a totally smooth application.
- Over applying: Preparation is key! Many people forget to exfoliate before applying their tan which can lead to patchy skin and discoloration. Using a body Scrub 24 hours prior to application will help prevent this.
- Drinking or brushing your teeth after applying tan to the face: Let your tan dry before having a drink or brushing your teeth as accidental drips may wash away the colour. This also applies to tanning with wet hair!
- Forgetting to enhance your tan: Products like the Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter Golden Goddess Shimmering Dry Body Oil will add an illuminating glow to your bronzed skin.
- Staining your nails: Apply a coat of nail polish to your nails on your hands and feet, as this will prevent tan from staining the nail plate.
- Exaggerating dark circles around your eyes: Again, a little bit of petroleum jelly will stop the tan from further darkening the area – no one likes panda eyes!
- Wearing tight clothing immediately after tanning: Wear loose, dark clothing while the tan is developing and avoid contact with water to minimise any transfer.
- Exfoliating too soon after tanning: The first time you shower after you’ve applied your tan, use shower gel but don’t exfoliate your skin.
