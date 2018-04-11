Welcome to Fab after Fifty

New No 7 Laboratories Line Correcting Serum- could it be an alternative to botox?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

review booster serum botox alternative image

Could this serum be a viable alternative to Botox?

No7 is launching this new clinically targeted booster serum this week. It is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 5 years, and in consumer studies women said that it reduced their deepest, most stubborn lines and wrinkles.

 

It is designed to be applied directly to the lines and wrinkles where you want to see results.

The key ingredient is Matrixyl 3000 Plus….and this serum contains a much higher concentration than other products – 7 times as much-  to deliver maximum results in helping skin regain elasticity and visibly transform wrinkles.

In their consumer trials results were seen in just 2 weeks.

In week one there was a visible reduction in the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes. I week two there were further improvements in these areas AND improvements around lips, between brows, under eyes and nasolabial folds.

73% of women considering having botox said that they were less likely to do so, based on the results they had achieved with the serum over two months, and 80% of those who had already had botox said the results were better than expected, and 73% said they would delay their next treatment.

I am just starting to use the serum today, but I didn’t want you to have to wait for my results before letting you know about it. I am all for anything that helps to soften lines without freezing expression.

I shall share my own results in a future post. I’m really looking forward to trying this one!

No 7 Line Corrector Booster Serum Costs £38 and is available from Boots.com

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

