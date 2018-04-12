Style Picks by Ceri Wheeldon

The Trench coat never seems to go out of style and they can be worn without looking as though you have a career as a secret agent. There are some fabulous colours to choose from on the High Street at the moment – to look vibrant over 50!

I have selected just a few of my favourites

I popped into my local Hobbs and this petrol blue trench coat caught my eye.

Currently there is a £50 discount on this coat at House of Fraser

When it comes to making statement – and showing that you refuse to be invisible over 50, no colour says it better than red! This Marella trench coat ticks all the boxes. Definitely an investment piece based on the price.

Marella Red Trench coat from John Lewis £415

Cobalt Blue is my favourite colour, and this trench is reasonably priced.

Cobalt Blue Trench £79.20 coat from House of Fraser

If you want an ‘edgier look without the volume, then this fitted trench with zip detail from Mint velvet fits the bill

Fitted trench £149 from John Lewis

Trench coats don’t need to be boring! Add a little fun with animal print!

Damsel in a dress leopard print reduced to £69 at John Lewis

Going on a city break? This trench is great for travelling as it packs away into a pouch

Packaway trench coat £250 from House of Fraser