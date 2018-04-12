Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Stylish Trench Coats

Style Picks by Ceri Wheeldon

style over 50: Trench Coats

The Trench coat never seems to go out of style and they can be worn without looking as though you have a career as a secret agent. There are some fabulous colours to choose from on the High Street at the moment – to look vibrant over 50!

I have selected just a few of my favourites

I popped into my local Hobbs and this petrol blue trench coat caught my eye.

style over 50 petrol blur trench coat

 

 

Currently  there is a £50 discount on this coat at House of Fraser

 

When it comes to making statement – and showing that you refuse to be invisible over 50, no colour says it better than red! This Marella trench coat ticks all the boxes. Definitely an investment piece based on the price.

style over 50 red trench coat image

 

Marella Red Trench coat from John Lewis £415

 

Cobalt Blue is my favourite colour, and this trench is reasonably priced.

style over 50 cobalt blue trench coat

 

Cobalt Blue Trench  £79.20 coat from House of Fraser  

If you want an ‘edgier look without the volume,  then this fitted trench with zip detail from Mint velvet  fits the bill

zip detailed zip trench coat image

Fitted trench £149  from John Lewis

 

Trench coats don’t need to be boring! Add a little fun with animal print!

style over 50 leopard print trench coat image

Damsel in a dress leopard print reduced to £69 at John Lewis

Going on a city break? This trench is great for travelling as it packs away into a pouch

city break trench coat image

Packaway trench coat £250 from House of Fraser

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

