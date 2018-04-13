Article by Carole Ann Rice

With the London Marathon coming up on 22nd April what lessons can we take away from marathon training that you can apply to winning at life?

‘Hitting the wall’, a process whereby your body runs low on the easiest and most readily available fuel source to burn – glycogen, leaving both your mind and body screaming for you to stop.

Top Life Coach Carole Ann Rice knows the importance of staying on track to achieve your goals (even when you are desperate to quit), and has come up with a list of 6 ways to support you – whether you are hitting the wall whilst running a marathon or whilst simply living your life:

LANDMARK YOUR PROGRESS – working toward several small goals is far easier than working toward one large one! To keep yourself motivated, you should set achievable landmarks at reasonable steps along the way and reward yourself when you hit a landmark. This way you’re constantly motivated to move forward.

REVISIT THE GOAL – it’s easy to lose track of what our goals are as we move along. It’s very important to remind yourself why you are doing what you are doing and what you are trying to achieve. Your motivation shouldn’t waver between the beginning and end of your journey.

LOOK BACK – if your goal is long-term, it’s helpful to look back along the way. Your results of what you’ve been able to achieve are highly motivational as it’ll encourage you to continue. Looking at your progress can also give you confidence looking forward. When you clearly analyse what you have accomplished, you recognize that you did more than you may have initially given yourself credit for too!

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH MOTIVATING PEOPLE – people who don’t believe in you can make it much harder to achieve your goals. If people are constantly battering, doubting, and draining from you, it causes a toxic environment for you! Make sure you surround yourself with an army of people with high-energy that support your goal and want the very best from you.

WORK TOGETHER – for most, working as a team is far easier than working alone. Pairing up with someone that has a similar goal allows you two to support and motivate each other. If you prefer to work alone, you can look to seek advice/ help from someone who has already achieved what you’re aiming for, so you can learn from them.

