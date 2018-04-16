5 Powerful Crystals Every Woman over 50 should have

Article by Alex Sutcliffe

Crystals have long been a source of fascination, believed by the ancient Romans, Egyptians and Greeks to promote healing, fulfilment and enlightenment. Today, devotees of crystals still use them during meditation or to aid health, wellness and spirituality, but each comes with a different set of properties, and as we explore below, can be powerfully supportive in all areas, from boosting wealth to increasing self-confidence and even as part of your skincare routine.

If you don’t fancy having bowls of crystals decorating your home, don’t worry. You can still benefit from their properties by either wearing them as jewellery, or simply carrying them in a pocket or handbag.

There are hundreds of crystals to choose from, but below are five power crystals every woman over fifty should have:

Rose Quartz

The rose quartz is traditionally known as the stone of unconditional love and romance, and is the most important crystal for the heart and heart chakra. It’s also said to draw away negative energy and emotions, such as heartache, grief and vulnerability, replacing them with love. It’s calming and reassuring, will improve self-esteem, and is helpful during a traumatic period such as the mid-life crisis.

As if this wasn’t enough, the rose quartz can also be used as part of your skincare routine – in Egyptian times, masks carved from rose quartz were applied to the face as a beauty treatment. Today, many beauticians recommend massaging the face with a smooth crystal, but for a simple daily practise, try immersing a stone in the water you use to wash your face, as this is believed to help diminish lines, improve skin tone and stimulate a beautiful complexion.

Tiger’s Eye

Tiger’s Eye combines the energy of the earth with the energies of the sun, and is a stone which assists in the accomplishment of goals, so is a great one to carry in a handbag during meetings. It also tackles issues of self-worth and self-criticism, while unblocking creativity and alleviating depression. As if this wasn’t enough, it is said to bring good luck, prosperity and success.

It’s also a protective stone while travelling, and so good to place in your car, or to wear as jewellery during a business trip or holiday.

Citrine

The citrine, with its warm, orange colour, is a happy, positive stone, believed to carry the power of the sun, and is energizing and highly creative. It absorbs negative energy and raises self-esteem and confidence, while removing any destructive tendencies. It encourages creativity and self-expression, making one less sensitive to criticism, and promotes the enjoyment of new experiences.

On the healing front, it can help with menstrual issues and menopausal symptoms, such as hot flushes and fatigue.

It is also a stone of abundance, sometimes called the merchant’s stone, helping to manifest and attract wealth, prosperity, success and all good things in life. Place a yellow or orange citrine in your purse to encourage the cash to flow in, or try leaving one on your business papers or files to help promote your business.

Moonstone

This pretty pale stone is connected to the moon and feminine intuition. It is powerful at calming emotions, while promoting a sense of self-worth. Full of receptive feminine energy, it can help to counter over-sensitivity. Known as the stone of new beginnings, it might be worth carrying or wearing a moonstone while starting a new venture or business.

It is also believed to alleviate menstrual-related issues and to counter the effects of menopause, reducing hot flushes and mood swings.

Turquoise

The Turquoise is a healing stone that unites the earth and the sky, while bringing together male and female energies. It is protective and good for the well-being of the body. It dispels negative energy, stabilizes mood swings and brings inner calm, working against exhaustion, depression or panic attacks. It is a stone of courage, fulfilment and success, representing strength and power.

Placed on the throat, it releases inhibitions, enhances self-expression and calms the nerves, and so is perfect to wear as a pendant during a speaking engagement, or whenever you want to make yourself heard.

Alexandra Sutcliffe is a life coach based in France. She specialises in expat coaching, creativity coaching and energy coaching.

https://alexandralifecoach.blogspot.fr/