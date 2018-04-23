Article by Annie Moore

Five Mindful Moment Rituals

Have you ever woken up feeling unhappy? Or do you often feel dissatisfied with your lot?

Many of us delude ourselves that we are happy, while deep inside we are suffering, with angst, hatred, jealousy and bitterness. All these emotions gradually pull us down into a spiral of negative existence. Often, we are too submerged in our own turmoil of obligations, routine and bad habits to even realise how ‘not very happy’ we are.

Today, lives are fast moving, instant and automated. There is no time to take stock, no time to think! We are running on autopilot, unable to be ‘in the moment’ because we are expending negative energy on stuff that is either in the past or has not yet happened.

But what if I told you that when you truly switch off, settle your mind in stillness and reconnect with yourself, you could actually start to feel happy, peaceful and totally energised? Recent studies have shown that meditation helps relieve anxiety and depression, improving attention and concentration and promoting general psychological wellbeing. When we are truly centred, feeling at one with ourself, we develop a more positive outlook, we are more appreciative of those around us, more loving and kind. We have more control over our day-to-day lives, and more likely to feel genuinely happy.

A peaceful and happier you

Here are some pointers to get you moving towards a more peaceful and happier you.

Make a Commitment to yourself, that each day you will devote 30 minutes of your time to Five Mindful Moment Rituals.

Set Up your Space, it’s essential that you consciously take time to find the perfect space in your home that will give you complete relaxation and calm. This can be an entire room or a small corner where you feel comfortable; somewhere you can sit undisturbed for 30 minutes. In this space you will need a sacred plate filled with objects, which have significance to you, to uplift your mind and touch your heart.

Initially you’ll spend a little more time setting this up but once you have everything in place you will only need to make minor adjustments each day.

In your space you will need:

• Yoga mat, or area of carpet

• Cushion, or chair, to sit on

• Warm shawl

• Journal book

• Sacred Plate

For the Sacred Plate select at least four of the following:

• Candle

• Flowers

• Statue

• Incense

• Crystal

• Bell

Always keep your space clean and tidy, take pride in your sacred objects, cushion and shawl, keeping them specifically for your morning rituals.

5 mindful moments ritual

Practice the following 5 mindful moment rituals every day

Ritual One – 3 minutes

Wake up early; set the alarm to make sure you don’t miss your slot! Wash your face, hands and clean your teeth. Remain in your PJ’s/bed clothes if you like, and go barefoot in your space.

Ritual Two – 2 minutes

Attend to your Sacred Plate, light a candle or incense and make sure you have fresh flowers in clean water. Prepare yourself for sitting comfortably on a cushion or chair. Wrap your body with a shawl, to keep you warm and comfy. Perhaps position yourself in front of a window, to view the morning light.

Ritual Three – 5 minutes

Set a timer for 15 minutes for the next two steps.

Now you are ready to start your Relaxation. Begin with a body-scan relaxation –

• Sitting comfortably with your hands placed in your lap, palms facing upwards close your eyes and breathe in and out through your nose.

• Settling your body, feel your bottom in contact with the cushion/chair, ground yourself to the floor through your feet and then turn your attention to the foundations and the earth underneath you.

• Next, focus on your head. Say to yourself ‘my face is relaxed’, ‘my eyes are relaxed’, ‘my mouth is relaxed’, ‘my jaw is relaxed’. Continue this body scan relaxation through the rest of your limbs, working your way down to the neck, shoulders, arms, hands and fingers, then chest, belly, back, bottom, legs, feet and toes.

• Finally say to yourself ‘my whole body is completely relaxed’ and smile.

Ritual Four – 10 minutes

Now you are completely relaxed, ready for meditation practice.

• Continue to focus on your breath, breathing in and out through the nose. Notice the sensation of the cool air flowing in to your nostrils as you breathe in, and the warm air as you breathe out.

• Tune in to yourself as you breathe and say in your mind,

“Breathing in, breathing out”. These words should flow gently and calmly with your breath. Repeat for six breaths.

• Then say to yourself “In And Out”. Breathe in, say ‘In’. Pause, say ‘And’. Breathe out, say ‘Out’. Repeat for six more breaths.

Mantra Round

• Stay tuned into your breath and continue breathing silently for six breaths.

• Follow this with the mantra “Life Is Good”. Breathe in, say ‘Life’. Pause, say ‘Is’. Breathe out, say ‘Good’. Repeat for six more breaths.

• Continue for six breaths silently.

• Repeat the mantra round in your head and then silently until the timer finishes.

Ritual Five

Journaling – 10 minutes

• Keep a special journal book to record your thoughts at the end of your practice.

• Simply give thanks for all that you have, blessings, gifts and places.

• Think about how you feel in yourself, and about what is going on in your life.

• Does anything need to change? If so, write it down as a positive affirmation.

• Journaling doesn’t have to take long, just a paragraph each day is perfect.

Happiness for me is to love, connect with yourself and others, to feel alive and free, to be joyful and inspired. Daily meditation is key to this, with my own clients reporting positive benefits after just one week. They tell me they feel calmer, more centered and better able to cope with the stresses of everyday life. Try it and see!

Annie Moore is a holistic therapist, yoga and meditation teacher with 25 years’ experience. She teaches one2one courses from her studio in Surrey and also hosts retreats in the Algarve, Portugal.

Her next Yoga & Meditation Retreat in Portugal is scheduled from 7-12 June 2018.

For more information visit https://www.moorwellbeing.com/ or contact moorwellbeing@gmail.com