Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville

Study finds the intake of oily fish can delay the menopause for up to 3 years

A study by the University of Leeds examined the link between diet and the onset of menopause, finding that eating a diet rich in oily fish could delay the onset of menopause by 3 years, while a high intake of white pasta and rice could be associated with an earlier start.* Dr. Marilyn Glenville, Women’s Health Expert and author of Natural Solutions to Menopause shares her top tips on helping to delay and manage the menopause.

Omega 3 + Menopause

It’s thought that omega 3 oils in fish help the pituitary gland in the brain to stimulate a woman’s ovaries to keep producing eggs and can help with many of the symptoms.

“What many women think of as symptoms connected to the menopause can actually be related to not having enough essential Omega 3 fatty acids. The deficiency symptoms can include dry hair and skin, painful joints, depression and mood swings.”

“Oily fish is an excellent source of Omega 3 fatty acids. Science has shown that Omega 3 fatty acids have wide ranging benefits for our health including brain health, heart health, fertility and also pregnancy, arthritis, endometriosis and dysmenorrhea and skin problems.”

“The Omega 3 fatty acids should be added separately because they are not usually included in a multivitamin and mineral and if they are, the levels will not be high enough. Aim for an Omega-3 fish oil supplement containing at least 700mg of EPA per day and 500mg of DHA per day. I recommend NHP’s Omega 3 Support.

Cut the white carbs

In addition to the findings linking white carbs to an earlier onset of menopause, they can also have negative effects on your weight and sugar intake. Marilyn suggests, “Swap to whole grain alternatives that release energy slowly. The carbohydrates in whole meal bread are broken down slowly over several hours and so do not give any sudden flooding of sugars into the bloodstream. Also, this gradual release helps you to feel full for longer, suppressing your appetite and stopping you craving sweet foods because you are not on the blood sugar rollercoaster.”

Support during the menopause

Already experiencing symptoms of the menopause? Look into a natural support such as NHP’s Meno Multi Support (£25.78, www.naturalhealthpractice.com). Meno Multi Support contains essential vitamins and minerals needed to help you through the menopause and support strong, healthy bones. It also contains good levels of antioxidants, B vitamins, calcium and digestive enzymes for maximum absorption.

