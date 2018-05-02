Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville

oily fish delays menopause image

Study finds the intake of oily fish can delay the menopause for up to 3 years

A study by the University of Leeds examined the link between diet and the onset of menopause, finding that eating a diet rich in oily fish could delay the onset of menopause by 3 years, while a high intake of white pasta and rice could be associated with an earlier start.* Dr. Marilyn Glenville, Women’s Health Expert and author of Natural Solutions to Menopause shares her top tips on helping to delay and manage the menopause.

Omega 3 + Menopause

It’s thought that omega 3 oils in fish help the pituitary gland in the brain to stimulate a woman’s ovaries to keep producing eggs and can help with many of the symptoms.

“What many women think of as symptoms connected to the menopause can actually be related to not having enough essential Omega 3 fatty acids. The deficiency symptoms can include dry hair and skin, painful joints, depression and mood swings.”

“Oily fish is an excellent source of Omega 3 fatty acids. Science has shown that Omega 3 fatty acids have wide ranging benefits for our health including brain health, heart health, fertility and also pregnancy, arthritis, endometriosis and dysmenorrhea and skin problems.”

“The Omega 3 fatty acids should be added separately because they are not usually included in a multivitamin and mineral and if they are, the levels will not be high enough. Aim for an Omega-3 fish oil supplement containing at least 700mg of EPA per day and 500mg of DHA per day. I recommend NHP’s Omega 3 Support.

Cut the white carbs

In addition to the findings linking white carbs to an earlier onset of menopause, they can also have negative effects on your weight and sugar intake. Marilyn suggests, “Swap to whole grain alternatives that release energy slowly. The carbohydrates in whole meal bread are broken down slowly over several hours and so do not give any sudden flooding of sugars into the bloodstream. Also, this gradual release helps you to feel full for longer, suppressing your appetite and stopping you craving sweet foods because you are not on the blood sugar rollercoaster.”

Support during the menopause

Already experiencing symptoms of the menopause? Look into a natural support such as NHP’s Meno Multi Support (£25.78, www.naturalhealthpractice.com). Meno Multi Support contains essential vitamins and minerals needed to help you through the menopause and support strong, healthy bones. It also contains good levels of antioxidants, B vitamins, calcium and digestive enzymes for maximum absorption.

 

Dr Marilyn Glenville

Dr Marilyn Glenville PhD is the UK’s leading nutritionist specialising in women’s health. Dr Glenville is the Former President of the Food and Health Forum at the Royal Society of Medicine. She is the author of eight internationally best selling books including ‘Natural Solutions to the Menopause’, ‘Healthy eating for the Menopause’, ‘Osteoporosis – how to prevent, reverse and treat it’ and ‘Fat around the Middle’. Dr Glenville runs clinics in London, Tunbridge Wells and Ireland. For more in depth information look on Marilyn’s website www.marilynglenville.com. If you are interested in a consultation you can contact Dr Glenville’s clinic on 0870 5329244 or by email: health@marilynglenville.com. For good quality supplements and herbs during the menopause go to www.naturalhealthpractice.com

More Posts - Website

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

5 ways to get over a break up

5 ways to get over a break up

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Think Yourself Happy in Just 30 Minutes a Day

Think Yourself Happy in Just 30 Minutes a Day

Finding my renewed passion for upcycling and arts and crafts

Finding my renewed passion for upcycling and arts and crafts

Dress to Impress: Perfect Your Work Wardrobe

Dress to Impress: Perfect Your Work Wardrobe

Studying after the age of 50 has given me a new lease of life

Studying after the age of 50 has given me a new lease of life

Related Posts

  1. The Menopause is NOT an illness
  2. The Menopause Q&A with Dr Marilyn Glenville (Video)
  3. Using Natural Therapies to deal with the Menopause
  4. Video: The Risks of Osteoporosis during the Menopause – Dr Marilyn Glenville explains
  5. Menopause: Top Ten Tips for Managing symptoms through diet

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar