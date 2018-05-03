Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

5 ways to get over a break up

Article by Carole Ann Rice

tips to survive a break up over 50

To the first person who ever experienced a break-up, the Academy award goes to you. Recovering from a case of a broken heart is no easy feat. Whatever end of the break-up you were on, the pain of splitting up can be severe and intense.
As many times as your friends and family may tell you to “move on,” that’s is easier said than done. The agony experienced during a break-up is like no other, even if you were aware that ‘the end is nigh’.
To that end, Life Coach Carole Ann Rice has compiled her top tips on how to come out of a break-up… and survive:

Top tips to survive a break up

1. Don’t deny pain – give yourself time to feel angry or weak and allow it to come. By setting aside times to be alone and have a good cry, you’re enabling yourself to authentically feel and work through your emotions. Don’t repress or supress what you’re feeling as this will only come up in blame and anger later on. Emotions aren’t something you can toss on the backburner; learn how to feel and let your face turn tomato red.

2. Self-care – look after yourself – massages, facial, boxset binges, chill out time. The starter pack to this can include everything from renting The Notebook with two tubs of Ben & Jerry’s to streaming the perfect Broken Hearts playlist on Spotify.

3. Good friends – find yourself a good friend, someone who lets your get everything off your chest and say everything you’ve ever wanted to say about your ex. Hashing it out with a friend – complaining, crying, and ranting – gives you a chance to verbalise your feelings. In return for this be a good friend back! Don’t just dump all your baggage on them, but just ask someone to listen to you and get it out of your system, but make sure you’re there for them, too.

4. Don’t rush – don’t rush into a new rebound relationship as you will take your baggage with you if you’re not fully healed. Giving yourself a gentle pace and setting aside time to grieve and wallow (though, we’re not exactly suggesting scheduling a 10-minute crying session in your iCalendar, but if that works for you!).

5. New you – have your hair done, join a new hobby group, learn a language – distract yourself with something that’s good for you. Not only will this reinvigorate your daily life, it’ll show you that life goes on post-relationship, and you’re still a person even if you’re no longer a couple. You’ve survived before and you’ll survive again.

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.

Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true happiness. Carole Ann, Winner of Best Coach in the Best Business Women’s Awards 2017, works with her clients to improve relationships, diet, energy, health and well-being and confidence.

www.realcoachingco.com

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Think Yourself Happy in Just 30 Minutes a Day

Think Yourself Happy in Just 30 Minutes a Day

Finding my renewed passion for upcycling and arts and crafts

Finding my renewed passion for upcycling and arts and crafts

Dress to Impress: Perfect Your Work Wardrobe

Dress to Impress: Perfect Your Work Wardrobe

Studying after the age of 50 has given me a new lease of life

Studying after the age of 50 has given me a new lease of life

Related Posts

  1. 5 Ways to Push Through the Wall (During the London Marathon or the Marathon of Life
  2. Will today be the day that you’ll break your New Year’s Resolutions?
  3. Why taking a lunch break is good for you.
  4. Tips for dealing with helpless, draining friends
  5. Stress Guru Countdown to the New Year Tips 1-3

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar