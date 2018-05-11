Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville
Feelings of intense heat, commonly known as hot flushes, are among the most common and uncomfortable symptoms of the menopause. Caused by low levels oestrogen, they affect almost 75% of women during this difficult time!* When you add high summer temperatures into the mix, it can make them almost unbearable. Leading UK nutritionist, women’s health expert and author of Natural Solutions to Menopause, Dr Marilyn Glenville, shares her top tips on how to manage your hot flushes this summer
Dr. Glenville’s top tips for coping with the menopause in summer heat
- Avoid clothes made from synthetic fabrics and wear layers instead so you can adjust your clothing to how you are feeling.
- Use bedclothes made from cotton and layers rather than a big duvet.
- Watch what you eat and drink: a hot drink before bedtime can often trigger night sweats or even make them worse. Try to stay away from caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods. Remember that caffeine can be found in both food and drink (chocolate, caffeinated soft drinks, energy drinks, coffee and tea). It can cause your blood vessels to expand making you sweat more, which can increase the hot flushes. You can also sip a cold drink during the day. If you feel a hot flash coming on, this can help lower your body’s temperature.
- Don’t forget to move! Although it may make you feel hotter and sweatier in the short-term women, who exercise regularly, seem to have fewer flushes.
- You can also take Vitamin C – Bioflavonoids help to strengthen the capillaries, improving blood flow and so reducing hot flushes.
- Stress and anxiety can also cause an attack. Work on steadying your breathing – practice yoga, Pilates, meditation or other helpful relaxation techniques.
The natural support:
- Glenville also recommends including a natural supplement to your diet to help you cope with the menopause. She recommends NHP’s Meno Multi Support (£25.78, www.naturalhealthpractice.com), which contains essential vitamins and minerals needed to help you through the menopause. It also contains good levels of antioxidants, B vitamins, calcium and digestive enzymes for maximum absorption.
Top relaxation tip:
- As mentioned by Dr. Glenville, yoga can be a helpful relaxation technique to reduce stress and limit the chance of a hot flush attack. Maija Kivelä, Yoga instructor at Maître of Thyme (maitreofthyme.com) suggests Restorative yoga. “Yoga in general can increase your mindfulness and calm both your mind and body. Restorative yoga in particular seeks to achieve physical, mental and emotional relaxation. It provides healing for the body and the mind. It is a mellow and slow-paced style of yoga that will have you holding positions for longer.”
