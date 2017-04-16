Hello to everyone here on the fab-after-fifty forum,

I hope everyone is having a lovely Easter weekend!

My name is Alex, and I am a student doing a project on the EU referendum that happened last year. I am really interested in why people from different backgrounds voted remain and leave in the referendum last year. I thought I would post on here, as I would really like to get some opinions of members using this forum.

If you think the project sounds interesting, and you have 10 minutes to spare, the link below takes you to a 10 minute survey where you may express yourself on issues related to Brexit. The first page of the survey explains the purpose of the survey and what kind of questions will be asked. At the end, there is a space where I welcome you to write as much as you like about your thoughts on anything to do with the referendum, the UK, or leaving the EU.

https://uvacommscience.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_881tzZDkMMN6GVL

I would be very grateful if you can spare 10 minutes to fill in the survey! Please let me know if you have any questions.

Best wishes,

Alex