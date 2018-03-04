Donna
I’m struggling, which is how I found you I suppose. Divorced for several years, then met Someone quite accidentally, when he approached me at the lake. I was instantally smitten. He was tall, dark, & handsome. Within 2 passionate months, I invited him to move in. Now, 1 1/2 years later, he’s bored, moving out, & moving on with an ex girlfriend. I’m devastated & feeling foolish that I believed in him & all the things he said. I’m just needing support to get through this difficult time. At my age, I seriously should know better!