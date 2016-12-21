Gail Johnson
Hi
My name is Gail. I’m 51, married with two teenage boys 15 & 13. One of my sons is on the autistic spectrum which can be very challenging.
I’m a spoonie (someone who has a chronic condition) so I have to manage my energy as I suffer chronic fatigue.
I’m also a qualified therapist although it has been difficult for me to put myself out there, as my life is such a balancing act atm.
The therapies I offer are reflexology, massage, and Indian head massage. I love my work when I can get it.
I have a fantastic sense of humour and I’m trying very hard to stay positive about being in my 50s (until I look in the mirror) and wonder where the former me has gone.
I’m happily married, with a very supportive husband who for all his faults still makes me laugh after 16 years.
We live in Hertfordshire.
Look forward to meeting youx