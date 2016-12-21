Ofelia Osborne
Hello! I’m new to the site. I’m 56 and trying to understand where my life went to.. I live outside Houston, TX & work downtown. I recently moved a year ago from Colorado due to my husband’s health issues. Husband doesn’t work because of these issues. My last 3 years have been consumed with his needs that mine have been left on the wayside. I’ve gained 20 pounds and have no motivation. My life went from active & fulfilled to a complete stop. Just looking for a place to vent, i guess 🙂