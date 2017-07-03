Robin McIntire
I love to revisit books that I enjoyed and got a lot out of, right now it’s I Dare You by William H. Danforth. I usually just read what I highlighted.
The last 8 years or so I’ve loved books based on personal development. I just finished The Five Second Rule by Mel Robbins, highly recommend if you’re trying to start some healthy habits that you’ve been resisting! 🙂
I like Books that light a fire under my butt (be more!) but but also keep a balance with learning how to honor self in a quiet way. (My personal favorite: anything Brene Brown!)