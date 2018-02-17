Welcome to Fab after Fifty

  • Profile picture of Stella
    10 hours, 5 minutes ago

    Stella

    Stella Posted an update in Dating and relationships 10 hours, 5 minutes ago

    Hi everyone
    Just joined! I totally agree Debbie – I divorced 2 years ago; after 20 years during which I didnt work cos I was a full time carer for my Ex and 2 small children. A some what long draw out process for me which involved 4 years of hell including 4 court hearing and cost everyone an unecessary fortune! Even after all of this the ex disputed the child maintenance and this took another year and trips to tribunal to settle!
    Fortantly the heart ache is over and the outcome finically at least (apart from moneys lost due to above proccess) has been good.

    But my children now 20 and 17, “lost” a dad – very sad but gained a stable and settled home and at least one very very loving parent!

    But for me I not only lost a hubby, but also a job! After divorce I decied to give my self time to enjoy life and not work – while I can afford to but I have found other people; especially prospective men just dont seem to get this and ask “Why dont you work” and I think see me as looking for someone to sponge off!!!!

    Ive always been independant finically and before marriage ran my own buisness! But the years of caring have knocked my confidents and every time I consider set up in buisness again I get frightened!

    Sure this lack of confidents affects me finding a new man in my life? Stella

