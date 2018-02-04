Donna
Hi, y’all! I’m a Southern girl, born and bred in sweet, red clay and magnolias Georgia. I am not feeling all that beautiful these days as I struggle with my weight and the fact that I’m single again BUT I love that I am 57, I know who I am, I love the bits of my life that make me smile EVERY DAY (my beautiful lively three grown daughters, my sweet dog Beau, my cats who are so funny they keep me laughing, even my grey hair!) What do you do to make yourselves feel still beautiful as you deal with wrinkly necks, sagging body parts, and being alone at this stage of life?