  • Profile picture of Andrea Hollins
    5 days, 23 hours ago

    Andrea Hollins

    Andrea Hollins Posted an update 5 days, 23 hours ago

    So excited to be a part of this group! I am new to 50 and new to any type of group of this sort. I do not take risks and never have. I have always played it safe and stayed in my comfort zone. That’s where we’re the happiest right? Well, I am finidng out that is so wrong. Since June, which is when 50 entered into my life, I have wondered, “Have I done things that I have wanted to do?” “Have I had fun?” “Now that I’m 50, do I just sit back, watch the news, and wait for the grandchildren?” Um, heck no! I have come to realize life just begins at 50! I don’t feel 50 (although I have to admit, sometimes my body would not agree)! Heck, sometimes I still get nervous when I buy a bottle of wine at the store thinking they are going to card me and I’m not old enough. Yea, I know, I can dream, right?
    I have 3 boys – 26, 21 and 15. One a teacher/coach, one a junior in college and one a sophomore in HS. I’m ready for some me time………
    My first risk….. I just booked a trip to Ireland with my old roomate! I, being the daring new risk taker I am, wanted to to the self drive trip, but, she is only 49, she’s not there yet. So, we are taking a group tour with the promise that we can take a self drive tour when we go to Scotland next year. (yep, that’s next)
    Hope this is not too much! This is my first time (I’m a virgin), so I got a little carried away! Thanks for taking me on!!!

