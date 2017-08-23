yvon
Hi everyone!
Let me introduce myself to you all out there.
I’m yvon, native Dutch girl, fifty six years of age, married, mother of 3 adult children, grandmother of a beautiful girl, momentarily unemployed and stuck in a country I don’t want to be. (The reason for that is too much to explain here).
after a couple of really really bad years it’s finally time for me to start doing something else then waiting for..
So while waiting I decided to do something I love to do, namely writing about my dreams and the things I want to change. Yes, I want to start a blog. And that’s how I landed on fab after fifty!
My blog isn’t public yet, but it will come in time. I hope to find some “friends” out here and learn from you all how to deal with certain things.
Well,that’s it for now! Wishing you all a happy day!