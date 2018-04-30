Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

 

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. The Wandering Parisian

style over 50 summer parisian style image

While spring haircuts tend to be popular in many parts such is not necessarily the case for our French friends. Recently chez le coiffeur my hairdresser asked what I wanted and went on to explain that most of his clients actually grow their hair out toward the summer.

A stylist friend of mine says that in the winter, with scarves wrapped around our necks, and hats and woollens to be pulled on and off, short hair is actually more convenient and practical. It also dries faster so you don’t have to run out in the cold with a damp head.

Where as in summer, we tend to wear fewer layers. We liberate our collarbones and necklines, longer hair can flow freely. And in truly hot climates having it long enough to put into a ponytail or bun is a very appealing option.

Obviously, at the beach or on holiday longer hair can be pulled back or up, wrapped in a scarf or twisted or pinned while wet. Combs, clips or bands can all be marshaled to charming effect. A series of colored or basic elastics can be used to pull back layers starting at the crown and snaking down the back of the head.

And while we are talking about longer, while most of us live in trousers full time summer can provide alternative coverage options.

Longer style for summer

Though it is unlikely we will be sporting caftans in the tube any time soon, ankle or midi length skirts are currently available everywhere, from Harvey Nicks to the high street.

Tailored styles can be comfortable and polished for work, and ethnic or more casual fabrics and shapes can be great to pack on holiday.

Be careful about width and quantity of fabric – a full circle skirt can be charming, or too voluminous and impractical for sitting if there is so much fabric it rolls under the desk chair. Inexpensive prints can be a terrific beach look, but make sure you are aware of transparency issues if you plan to wear it to the office.

Some permanently pleated or creased fabrics are created to be rolled and packed and even walking holidays in Tuscany involve dinners in town and a non-athletic- gear approach.

Long can be an attractive and sexy look on Fifty plus. As ever check your proportions, ankle length is usually optimal, and some transparency can be seductive without being overly revealing.

Let’s hear it for longer summers!

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

More Posts

Follow Me:
Twitter

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

When the menopause meets the summer heat

When the menopause meets the summer heat

An Introduction to Chakras

An Introduction to Chakras

Are women over 50 pressured to lie or hide their age in the workplace?

Are women over 50 pressured to lie or hide their age in the workplace?

Windsor Weddings and other Events

Windsor Weddings and other Events

5 ways to get over a break up

5 ways to get over a break up

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Related Posts

  1. Lets Talk Layers!
  2. French Style over 50: The Functional Wardrobe – Part One
  3. Fab After Fifty and Brigitte!
  4. 5 Top Tips for Summer Hair over 50 from Andrew Barton
  5. French style over 50: Chintz, or how Floral patterns diminish your LIBERTY….

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar