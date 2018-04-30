Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. The Wandering Parisian

While spring haircuts tend to be popular in many parts such is not necessarily the case for our French friends. Recently chez le coiffeur my hairdresser asked what I wanted and went on to explain that most of his clients actually grow their hair out toward the summer.

A stylist friend of mine says that in the winter, with scarves wrapped around our necks, and hats and woollens to be pulled on and off, short hair is actually more convenient and practical. It also dries faster so you don’t have to run out in the cold with a damp head.

Where as in summer, we tend to wear fewer layers. We liberate our collarbones and necklines, longer hair can flow freely. And in truly hot climates having it long enough to put into a ponytail or bun is a very appealing option.

Obviously, at the beach or on holiday longer hair can be pulled back or up, wrapped in a scarf or twisted or pinned while wet. Combs, clips or bands can all be marshaled to charming effect. A series of colored or basic elastics can be used to pull back layers starting at the crown and snaking down the back of the head.

And while we are talking about longer, while most of us live in trousers full time summer can provide alternative coverage options.

Longer style for summer

Though it is unlikely we will be sporting caftans in the tube any time soon, ankle or midi length skirts are currently available everywhere, from Harvey Nicks to the high street.

Tailored styles can be comfortable and polished for work, and ethnic or more casual fabrics and shapes can be great to pack on holiday.

Be careful about width and quantity of fabric – a full circle skirt can be charming, or too voluminous and impractical for sitting if there is so much fabric it rolls under the desk chair. Inexpensive prints can be a terrific beach look, but make sure you are aware of transparency issues if you plan to wear it to the office.

Some permanently pleated or creased fabrics are created to be rolled and packed and even walking holidays in Tuscany involve dinners in town and a non-athletic- gear approach.

Long can be an attractive and sexy look on Fifty plus. As ever check your proportions, ankle length is usually optimal, and some transparency can be seductive without being overly revealing.

Let’s hear it for longer summers!