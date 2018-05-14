Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Was Marilyn Monroe ahead of her time? Up Close with Marilyn : Portraits by Milton H. Greene review

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Marilyn Monroe Ballerina Sitting image

© The Archives LLC / Iconic Images

We are in the age of selfies and personal branding, but the world in the 1950s was very different, and within the Hollywood studio system actresses were expected to have the studio determine their profile, and manage their public image.

I was invited to an exhibition in London by Proud Galleries where photographs of Marilyn by photographer Milton H. Greene were on display.

Marilyn Monroe met celebrity photographer Milton Greene at a photo shoot in 1953. Unhappy with her dumb blonde image being cultivated within the studio system, Marilyn extricated herself from her contract, and set up a production company with Greene. With more than 50 photo sessions (and two films) together, some of the most iconic images of Marilyn were produced. Only when you see them close up can you really appreciate , not just her beauty, but the way that Marilyn could convey so much emotion just by looking into the lens of a camera.

© The Archives LLC / Iconic Images

Taken between 1953 and 1956 The photographs are simply stunning – and available to buy (if you have a considerable budget!). As we are bombarded by the celebrity culture of the likes of the Kardashians, seeing these images of Marilyn illustrate just how few individuals can develop a ‘brand’ and image that truly stands the test of time.

The exhibition itself is small and intimate.  Marilyn fans will love it. I would suggest combining a visit with other activities in town –  as although the images are stunning it doesn’t take that long to view them all.

 

Up Close with Marilyn: Portraits by Milton H. Greene, 11th May 2018 – 24th June 2018, Proud Galleries ? www.proud.co.uk

 

Images are © The Archives LLC / Iconic Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Dealing with Sudden Death

Dealing with Sudden Death

When the menopause meets the summer heat

When the menopause meets the summer heat

An Introduction to Chakras

An Introduction to Chakras

Are women over 50 pressured to lie or hide their age in the workplace?

Are women over 50 pressured to lie or hide their age in the workplace?

Windsor Weddings and other Events

Windsor Weddings and other Events

5 ways to get over a break up

5 ways to get over a break up

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Related Posts

  1. Film Review and competition: Albert Nobbs (with Glenn Close). Win the DVD
  2. The Menopause Q&A with Dr Marilyn Glenville (Video)
  3. Video: How to Lose Weight during the Menopause. Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville
  4. Video: How do we relieve the symptoms of the menopause? Dr Marilyn Glenville talks about Hot Flushes and Night Sweats
  5. Video Interview with Marilyn Glenville: Risks and Benefits of HRT during the menopause?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar