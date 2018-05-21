Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How to support someone diagnosed with dementia

Tips from Wendy Mitchellsupporting someone with dementia image

Whether you know someone who has been living with dementia for years, someone recently diagnosed or would just like to better equipped in day to day life, there are simple things we can all do to help improve the lives for people living with the condition to help them feel part of their community.

This week marks Dementia Action Week, previously known as Dementia Awareness Week, where Alzheimer’s Society are calling on everyone to unite and take actions, big or small,  to make a huge difference to people affected by dementia.

To get involved this Dementia Action Week and unite against dementia, visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW

Top tips to best support someone living with dementia

Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Wendy Mitchell, 62, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease four years ago. To mark the week, Wendy gives her top tips on how best to support someone living with dementia.

 

  • Don’t automatically do things for me

If a person with dementia is struggling to do something, naturally a lot of people jump to just doing it for them, which can be really frustrating.  For the kindest of reasons and wherever possible, please help me to do something myself or try to find a new way.

 

  • Don’t think of diagnosis of dementia as the end

Life with dementia will always be different but that doesn’t mean it will all be bad. It can still be filled with laughter and adventures, it is more just about adapting. Keeping a positive attitude is really important.

 

  • Remember I still have talents

For me, I’m living with dementia not ‘suffering’. Every person diagnosed will have had interests and talents beforehand and these aren’t just lost overnight. Whether they loved writing, drawing or sports, encourage them to keep this up in someway.

 

  • Take each day as it comes

Naturally, when someone you know has dementia, it can make you worry about the future. It is really important though to not dwell on this too much and focus more on each day as it comes. There will be bad days but tomorrow may be better.

 

  • Remember, I’m still a person with feelings

Often, if someone has dementia, people can start to exclude them from a conversation or where they are included questions or remarks can sometimes be insensitive. After a diagnosis, we still like to be included in and contribute to conversations and treated with respect.

 

 

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Why there’s nothing wrong with investing in your style

Why there’s nothing wrong with investing in your style

The Pros and Cons of working with your life partner 

The Pros and Cons of working with your life partner 

Would you consider a care home in Thailand for your parents?

Would you consider a care home in Thailand for your parents?

What’s the difference between food allergies and food intolerances?

What’s the difference between food allergies and food intolerances?

Was Marilyn Monroe ahead of her time? Up Close with Marilyn : Portraits by Milton H. Greene review

Was Marilyn Monroe ahead of her time? Up Close with Marilyn : Portraits by Milton H. Greene review

Dealing with Sudden Death

Dealing with Sudden Death

When the menopause meets the summer heat

When the menopause meets the summer heat

An Introduction to Chakras

An Introduction to Chakras

Related Posts

  1. How to Support Relatives with Dementia at Christmas
  2. Are we building a Dementia Friendly Society?
  3. Judy Mansfield on reinventing her life over 50 and becoming a Dementia Champion!
  4. What should you do if you think a Loved One has Dementia?
  5. Dementia – making the most out of life

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar