Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Why there’s nothing wrong with investing in your style

Article by Jacynth Bassett

ok to invest in your style over 50 image

Most of us have heard the phrase ‘there are more important things in life than clothes’. And yes, that is true. But if you’re anything like me – i.e. a fashion lover –  it’s a somewhat grating comment because underlying the statement is usually a sense of judgement. Fashion and clothes are still largely looked down upon by society as frivolous and self-indulgent. Just ask Anna Wintour who admitted somewhat sadly in the documentary The September Issue that her brother (diplomatic editor for the Guardian) and sister (a human-rights worker) find what she does ‘amusing’. Now undoubtedly Wintour’s siblings have highly respectful and important careers, but Anna doesn’t receive the same respect because of the industry she works in – despite her being the most powerful person in an industry worth $2.4 trillion.

But there is nothing wrong with loving clothes, and investing in how you look. Because to consider your outfit as ‘just clothes’ is completely denying the psychological impact it has. Whether you claim to be a fashion lover or not, what you wear speaks volumes about who you are; you’ve deliberately chosen it to project an impact to the world. Even those who claim they don’t care what they wear, actually do and wear clothes to portray that.

Clothing affects your mood

There’s no denying that, when you put on a certain outfit or item of clothing, it affects your mood. If you feel you look gorgeous, overall you’ll project a more confident attitude – which can often result in good things happening. Just look at the recent Amy Schumer film ‘I Feel Pretty’ – when the character feels she looks beautiful, even if she looks no different to before, her life improves. And studies have found that when you wear glasses, you’re more likely to do a task well because you feel more intelligent. Belief is very powerful.

 

So you shouldn’t feel guilty about wanting to look good if it makes you feel good. At any age it is important to invest in yourself to become the best version of yourself – and if that means loving clothes and wearing fab outfits, there’s nothing wrong with that.  If you buy an expensive bag you may receive scathing comments about how the money is better off spent somewhere else, but how you choose to spend your time and money is your prerogative. And it’s pretty likely they spend theirs on something else that you would consider completely silly.

 

 

 

jacynth style over 50 imageJacynth Bassett is the founder of the-Bias-Cut – Shopping With Attitude Where Ageism Is Never In Style. Swiftly becoming recognised as one of the UK’s leading pioneers of style at every age, she has written on the topic for The Guardian online, The Huffington Post, and contributed to a chapter on grown up style for an internationally published book. She has also been featured in the likes of the New Statesman, regularly speak on panels and podcasts, and is a ViewVo accredited business mentor. Plus she is a weekly and monthly style columnist for various leading 40+ online platforms. In her spare time, she loves to dance, specialising in hip-hop, and to dine out with family and friends.

 

 

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

The Pros and Cons of working with your life partner 

The Pros and Cons of working with your life partner 

How to support someone diagnosed with dementia

How to support someone diagnosed with dementia

Would you consider a care home in Thailand for your parents?

Would you consider a care home in Thailand for your parents?

What’s the difference between food allergies and food intolerances?

What’s the difference between food allergies and food intolerances?

Was Marilyn Monroe ahead of her time? Up Close with Marilyn : Portraits by Milton H. Greene review

Was Marilyn Monroe ahead of her time? Up Close with Marilyn : Portraits by Milton H. Greene review

Dealing with Sudden Death

Dealing with Sudden Death

When the menopause meets the summer heat

When the menopause meets the summer heat

An Introduction to Chakras

An Introduction to Chakras

Related Posts

  1. Are you terrified of fashion? 10 most common style problems for women over 50
  2. How do you define style? Look at Advanced Style for Inspiration
  3. Style challenges in your 50s
  4. Creating Your Style in Your 50s
  5. Lorraine Kelly talks all things Style over 50 with Fab after Fifty

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar