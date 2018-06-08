Nearly 40% of people over the age of 60 admit to socialising regularly to help keep healthy and active

Over 76% feel younger than they actually are

A shocking 62% admit to not exercising regularly

Forget OAPs, today’s over 60s are truly a ‘Why Not’ generation as they party the night away, enjoy a few cheeky tipples and spend plenty of downtime relaxing.

And while this might sound like the average weekend for a 30-year-old, new research* by Camping in the Forest has revealed this is actually the average lifestyle for over 60’s as they enjoy letting loose in later life.

The results of the survey by Camping in the Forest revealed 76% of over 60’s in the UK have a much younger outlook on life than their biological age and are more active than their 30-year old counterparts when it comes to socialising, getting new hobbies and travelling the world.

Fully embracing all that life has to offer, this age group is making the most of their twilight years with going on holiday (16%) and visiting a new country (12%), a number one priority for them over the next 10 years. ‘Generation Why Not’ also admitted to trying out more new experiences, such as learning to fly a plane, parascending, learning to ride a motorbike and white-water rafting.

Young at Heart

Proving they are young at heart, 76% said they feel younger than their true age and 44% said they feel between 10-15 years younger than they actually are. Furthermore, a whopping 49% admit they only stay active in order to have fun and socialise, compared with just 23% of 30-year olds. And, it seems that over 60’s like a drink, with 23% claiming a daily tipple helps keep them in top physical and mental shape, whilst only 5% of 30-year olds enjoy a daily drink and 21% avoid alcohol altogether.

Those over 60 also think keeping an active mind (73%), meeting up with friends (47%), watching TV (48%) and getting fresh air (74%) are essential ways of staying youthful. On the other hand, only 38% of 30-year olds believe keeping an active mind is important, preferring a healthy diet (47%) and taking vitamins (37%) to keep in good shape.

However, despite this active social life and sense of adventure, a whopping 61% of adults over 60 admit to not exercising regularly with 13% never exercising at all. So it’s not surprising that 65% don’t achieve the recommended 10,000 steps per day, demonstrating that while ‘Generation Why Not’ may feel young at heart, they need to ‘fit-proof’ their bodies and balance their wellbeing with fitness.

The survey was commissioned by Camping in the Forest – which offers a collection of 15 beautiful caravan and camping sites set among the woodlands of the Forestry Commission – alongside celebrity ambassador, Janet Ellis, to find out how active the nation’s over 60’s really are.

Enjoying what life has to offer

Janet Ellis, said: “As someone who is just 62 years young, I’m enjoying all life has to offer. Some of my favourite activities include going on walking holidays and hiking, anything where I’m outside being active. 60 really isn’t old, so it’s great to see ‘Generation Why Not’ dispelling the stereotypical views of this age group. The truth is, we’re all having more fun, being more adventurous and trying new things, which is fantastic! However, it’s important that as part of this, we remember to get outdoors in the fresh air, keep fit and active, whilst keeping our mind and our souls happy too.

“It seems this is especially important given that these findings showed 79% of us suffer with joint or bone pain, with knee (22%), hip (10%) and neck pain (7%) all ranking top in the list of ailments experienced by the UK’s over 60’s.”

Bob Hill, sites director at Camping in the Forest, added: “At 60 you know what you enjoy doing, you have less responsibility and you’re likely to have more financial freedom than you’ve had before. Being 61 myself, it’s no surprise that this survey has shown adults over 60 feel young at heart, enjoy new experiences and socialise more than ever, which is brilliant to see.

“Nonetheless, as much as this generation are mentally active, we need to ensure this is balanced with keeping physically fit. A great way to do this is by cycling, walking or hiking in the great outdoors. We’re all about embracing nature at Camping in the Forest, and we hope that we can encourage ‘Generation Why Not’ to do the same and use it to keep themselves fit and active.”

Most adventurous things done by adults when they turn 60

Notes

*April 2018 survey by Camping in the Forest of 4,000 adults in the UK.

