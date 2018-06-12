Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

gina potter midlife reinvention image

I connected with Gina on social media in the early days of Fab after Fifty.  Gina has turned her love for art into a business- designing and selling art prints and  fabulous T-shirts. Gina shares her midlife reinvention story.

A little about Gina

I live in seaside town of Bangor in Northern Ireland, but was born in Dublin and lived there until age 16.  I’ve been married for 34 years this month. Unfortunately due to various health conditions I don’t have any children, but have many wonderful nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews!

What were your main activities  before turning 50?

I was a secretary for 35 years before leaving to re-start my art as a hobby, which has now turned into a small business which I run together with my artist/photographer husband Stephen.

What have been your main activities  since turning  50?

I run a small art business selling art prints and printed t-shirts worldwide via my Instagram page @ginaGpotter  I also support my husband Stephen with his art business, which is mainly now sold via Flatspace Gallery, London.

What prompted you to start your business/ take up the challenge/follow your dream.

My Husband took early retirement after 40 years in BT and he suggested I leave my job to spend more quality time with him, which in turn gave me the freedom to return to my love of art.

How old were you when you started? 

I started a year ago at age 54.

Did you have to take any courses or training to do this? 

No I only did art in school until I left at age 16.

What does your business  look like today? 

My business is growing daily and I have been contacted by various retailers wanting to stock my t-shirts.  My art prints sell via various retailers all over England. I will shortly be selling my printed t-shirts in a beautiful Boutique Hotel near my home in Bangor, Northern Ireland. I was delighted when the owner approached me!

What has been the best aspect of your journey so far? 

The best aspect is being able to be creative and to enjoy what I do after 35 years of office life!  Also working from home is fantastic!

What was /is your biggest fear? 

My biggest fear would be orders drying up so I constantly think of new designs and ways of promoting my products.

Did anybody in particular inspire you? 

My Aunt in America encouraged me to do more art and even sold my very first t-shirts that I hand painted when I was 16 in her beautiful boutique in Dallas, USA.

What difference has it made to your life? 

It has made me more confident in my ability and I’m more relaxed and enjoy spending quality time with my husband.  I can also work hours to suit myself.

What challenges did you initially face? How did you overcome them? 

The challenges were spreading the word about my designs as I don’t have a website.  Working with bloggers overcame this immensely.

gina potter reinvention over 50 t-shirts image

How did the opportunity  come about? 

I posted a photo on my Instagram page of a t-shirt I hand painted as a hobby and I got my first order from that.

What other opportunities have materialised as a result? 

I have made new friends via Instagram and many new followers on Instagram.  It has also encouraged my husband to restart his art.

Which of your previous experiences (if any) did you draw upon the most? 

I drew experience from hand painting t-shirts for my aunts boutique many years ago (all of which sold) when I was 16, ie seeing what customers want and what catches the eye.

What are your next steps? 

To continue creating  new “think outside the box” designs with my husband that capture peoples attention

How have friends and family reacted? 

They have been very supportive and encouraging.  My nieces also wear my designs which is great!

Any regrets? 

At times it would be nice to get a complete break for a few days, but I find I can’t switch off as I’m constantly thinking of the next design, or new ways to promote them.  I also need to use social media on a regular basis, as that’s how I get orders and obtain new followers.

What 3 tips would you give other women over 50 looking to do something similar? 

If you have a hobby or an idea to retrain in another career, give it a go! Life is short!  You may not make a fortune, but money isn’t everything, quality of life so much more important.

Try to engage with your followers who are your potential customers.

Work with bloggers who have a good following, promotion is key.

A little bit more about you……

All time favourite book or film? 

My fav film is 5th Element, big sci fi fan.

How would you describe your own style? 

My style is smart casual and I like to wear my t-shirts to promote them.

Three words that sum up your life over 50

Busy /  Creative   /  Enjoyable

 

I love Gina’s T-shirts – have bought for myself and as a gift for a friend. You can follow her on instagram at @ginaGpotter

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

How to fight fatigue and avoid that afternoon energy slump

How to fight fatigue and avoid that afternoon energy slump

The Parisian approach to Dating over 50

The Parisian approach to Dating over 50

Book Review: No One But You by Tessa Levy

Book Review: No One But You by Tessa Levy

Related Posts

  1. Karen, turning a hobby and a passion for sewing into a business.
  2. Changing your career over 50: Lis shares her career reinvention journey
  3. You can reinvent your career and start a business in your 50s – or 60s says Dr Lynda Shaw
  4. Beryl, setting up a new family business in her 70s
  5. Why I think it was easier to set up a business in my 50s than it was in my 30s.

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar